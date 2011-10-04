Europe's brain disorder bill hits 800 bln euros

* Europe faces "ticking bomb" in mental health, study warns
* Almost 165 million Europeans a year suffer brain illness
* Common mood disorders like depression are most costly
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 4 The annual cost of brain disorders
in Europe has soared to 798 billion euros ($1 trillion) and the
region is facing a political, social and financial "ticking
bomb" as more people fall prey to mental illnesses, researchers
said on Tuesday.
A study by the European Brain Council (EBC) said the bill
for disorders such as depression, anxiety, insomnia and
dementia, will rise as people live longer, making it "the number
one economic challenge for European health care".
The cost projection comes in the wake of a study last month
that found that Europeans are plagued by mental and neurological
illnesses with almost 165 million people, or 38 percent of the
European Union population, suffering each year.
The 798 billion euro figure -- which equates to 1,550 euros
($2,000) per person in Europe -- is more than double the
estimate made by a previous EBC study, published in 2005.
"The increasing burden and the associated increasing cost of
disorders of the brain is a ticking bomb under the European
economy and the EU society as a whole," said the report by
experts in Britain, Germany, Italy, Sweden and across Europe.
They called for a major increase in research funding and
resources to help fend off the threat.
Some big drug companies, in Europe particularly
GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca , have been
backing away from investment into research on how the brain
works and affects behaviour, putting the onus on governments and
health charities to stump up funding for neuroscience.
LACK OF DRUG SUCCESS
Experts say stricter European regulations for drugs with an
effect on the central nervous system have been partly to blame,
as has the industry's recent lack of success in developing
effective brain disease medicines.
The trend of pharmaceutical companies leaving Europe in
favour of the United States, China and India has also undermined
the industry's private-public co-operation with the European
Commission, the Brain Council's report said.
The study looked at more than 100 mental and neurological
disorders -- ranging from headaches, migraines and sleep
disorders to strokes, Parkinson's disease, psychotic disorders
and dementia -- and described their economic and social impact
as "immense and expanding".
The cost of brain disorders is substantially higher than
other long-term or chronic illnesses like heart disease or
cancer. The European Heart Network set the EU cost of
cardiovascular disease at 192 billion euros in 2008, while the
total annual cancer cost is estimated at 150-250 billion euros.
Without action, the situation can only get worse, the report
said.
"Because of the aging European population, degenerative
disorders are particularly destined to become more common, such
as dementia, Parkinson's disease and stroke, but anxiety and
mood disorders are also very prevalent at high age."
The EBC study was conducted by epidemiologist and health
economists and was more wide-ranging that the previous one in
2005, this time covering 30 countries, compared to 28, and
taking in 19 diagnostic groups of disorders rather than 12.
It found that in 2010, direct healthcare costs of brain
disorders -- covering things like doctors' visits, hospital care
and drugs -- accounted for 24 percent of the European Union's
total healthcare expenditure, which is estimated at about 1,260
billion euros for 2010.
Indirect costs such as loss of productivity because of
absence from work or enforced early retirement, add
"considerably" to this, the report said.
The World Health Organisation estimates that brain diseases
cause 35 percent of the burden of all disease in Europe.
According to the EBC, the costs of each disorder vary
widely, with neuromuscular disorders costing just over 30,000
euros a patient a year, compared to headaches at 285 euros.
The total annual cost of mood disorders -- including major
depression and bipolar disorder -- is the highest of the 19
groups, estimated at just over 113 billion euros. This is
followed by dementia at 105 billion euros.
Sleep disorders cost 348 euros per patient per year -- but
their burden is high because almost 45 million people suffer
from them, compared to around 500,000 with multiple sclerosis.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)