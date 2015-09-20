Merck antibody reduces risk of C. difficile recurrence - study

| Sept 20
Sept 20 An experimental antibody developed by
Merck & Co Inc was shown in pivotal studies to reduce by
about 10 percentage points the risk that infection with
Clostridium difficile bacterium, which can cause a deadly
diarrhea, will recur.
In the United States, C. difficile infects nearly half a
million people each year and contributes to around 29,000
deaths. The infection is treated with standard antibiotics,
which also wipe out friendly bacteria that normally keep C.
difficile under control.
Merck said two Phase 3 studies, presented on Sunday at a
medical meeting in San Diego, found 12 weeks of treatment with
antibiotics and a one-time infusion of bezlotoxumab, designed to
block the ability of a toxin to bind to cells, reduced to about
15 percent the risk that C. difficile would recur. The studies
found that the infection recurred in about 25 percent of
patients treated with antibiotics and a placebo.
"We have therapies to treat the initial episode, but this
infection comes back frequently - there is a 25 percent risk of
recurrence after the first time, and that rises to 40 percent or
even 60 percent after the second infection," said Nick
Kartsonis, associate vice president in clinical research,
infectious diseases at Merck.
The studies showed no benefit from a second experimental
antibody, actoxumab, either alone or in combination with
bezlotoxumab. Merck said the actoxumab arm was stopped for
efficacy and safety reasons after an interim analysis.
The company said it plans to file before the end of the year
for regulatory approval of bezlotoxumab, which it licensed from
Massachusetts Biologic Laboratories and Medarex, now owned by
Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Side effects, including nausea, diarrhea and urinary tract
infection, occurred at similar rates for patients in both the
treatment and placebo arms of the trials.
The incidence of C. difficile infection has risen sharply
over the last two decades and is now a leading cause of
healthcare-acquired infections in community hospitals in the
United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention.
Other companies are working on vaccines against C.
difficile. Doctors are also treating patients with "stool
transplants," which involves inserting fecal material from a
healthy person into the gut of someone with severe diarrhea in
order to restore friendly bacteria.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by James Dalgleish)