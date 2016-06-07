FDA staff review questions efficacy of Merck's C. difficile drug

June 7 A preliminary review by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration of Merck & Co.'s experimental drug to
treat the most common cause of health care-associated infectious
diarrhea questioned whether the drug's efficacy had been
adequately demonstrated.
The review, posted on the FDA's website on Tuesday, comes
two days ahead of a meeting of outside experts who will discuss
the drug, bezlotoxumab, and recommend whether or not it should
be approved. The agency typically follows the advice of its
advisory panels.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)