UPDATE 2-FDA staff question efficacy of Merck's drug for infectious diarrhea

June 7 A preliminary regulatory review of Merck
& Co Inc's experimental drug to treat the most common
cause of infectious diarrhea often found in hospitals and
nursing homes questioned whether the drug's efficacy had been
adequately demonstrated.
The review, posted on the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's website on Tuesday, comes two days ahead of a
meeting of outside experts who will discuss the drug,
bezlotoxumab, and recommend whether it should be approved. The
agency typically follows the advice of its advisory panels.
The drug is designed to prevent recurrence of infection in
patients treated for Clostridium difficile, or C. difficile, a
germ that causes inflammation in the colon and potentially
deadly diarrhea. It is the most common microbial cause of health
care-associated infections in the United States, federal data
shows.
The FDA review found an apparent decrease in C. difficile
recurrence with the use of bezlotoxumab, but said "there is
concern" as to whether the efficacy of bezlotoxumab has been
adequately demonstrated. The review said results suggest the
drug may "negatively affect" the cure rate of a initial C.
difficile episode.
Spores from C. difficile bacteria, which spread easily in
hospitals and nursing homes, accounted for nearly 500,000
infections and 15,000 deaths in 2011, according to data from the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bezlotoxumab is designed to neutralize C. difficile toxin B.
If approved it would be given in conjunction with antibiotics,
the current method of treating the infection. There are
currently no drugs on the market to prevent recurrence of the
infection.
Eliminating hospital-acquired infections is a national
priority. The federal government's National Action Plan to
Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections includes national
reduction targets for C. difficile and is part of a broader
effort to promote judicious use of antibiotics.
Last month American military researchers announced the first
U.S. case of a patient with an infection found to be resistant
to the antibiotic colistin, the drug often used when all else
fails.
Bezlotoxumab was developed by Medarex, now part of
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and licensed to Merck in 2009.
The FDA granted bezlotoxumab a "priority review," which
means the agency's goal is review the application within six
months rather than the standard 10 months. The FDA is due to
make its decision by July 23.
