UPDATE 2-FDA staff question efficacy of Merck's drug for infectious diarrhea

(Updates with details, background)

By Toni Clarke

June 7 A preliminary regulatory review of Merck & Co Inc's experimental drug to treat the most common cause of infectious diarrhea often found in hospitals and nursing homes questioned whether the drug's efficacy had been adequately demonstrated.

The review, posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website on Tuesday, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside experts who will discuss the drug, bezlotoxumab, and recommend whether it should be approved. The agency typically follows the advice of its advisory panels.

The drug is designed to prevent recurrence of infection in patients treated for Clostridium difficile, or C. difficile, a germ that causes inflammation in the colon and potentially deadly diarrhea. It is the most common microbial cause of health care-associated infections in the United States, federal data shows.

The FDA review found an apparent decrease in C. difficile recurrence with the use of bezlotoxumab, but said "there is concern" as to whether the efficacy of bezlotoxumab has been adequately demonstrated. The review said results suggest the drug may "negatively affect" the cure rate of a initial C. difficile episode.

Spores from C. difficile bacteria, which spread easily in hospitals and nursing homes, accounted for nearly 500,000 infections and 15,000 deaths in 2011, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bezlotoxumab is designed to neutralize C. difficile toxin B. If approved it would be given in conjunction with antibiotics, the current method of treating the infection. There are currently no drugs on the market to prevent recurrence of the infection.

Eliminating hospital-acquired infections is a national priority. The federal government's National Action Plan to Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections includes national reduction targets for C. difficile and is part of a broader effort to promote judicious use of antibiotics.

Last month American military researchers announced the first U.S. case of a patient with an infection found to be resistant to the antibiotic colistin, the drug often used when all else fails.

Bezlotoxumab was developed by Medarex, now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and licensed to Merck in 2009.

The FDA granted bezlotoxumab a "priority review," which means the agency's goal is review the application within six months rather than the standard 10 months. The FDA is due to make its decision by July 23. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)