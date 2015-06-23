UPDATE 3-Samsung scion apologises for MERS spread at group hospital

(Adds TV link)
By Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, June 23 The heir-apparent of South
Korea's massive Samsung Group bowed in apology during a
nationally televised address on Tuesday for failing to stop the
spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at a Seoul
hospital run by a group foundation.
About half of the 175 MERS cases in South Korea have been
traced to the Samsung Medical Center, tarnishing the image of
one of the country's most prestigious hospitals. The South
Korean outbreak is the largest outside Saudi Arabia, and 27
patients have died.
Jay Y. Lee, the only son of Samsung Group
patriarch Lee Kun-hee, said the conglomerate would do everything
it could to stop the outbreak and revamp care at Samsung Medical
Center, located in Seoul's wealthy Gangnam district.
Lee Kun-hee has been hospitalised at the center since a
heart attack last year.
"Our Samsung Medical Center was unable to stop the MERS
infection and its spread, and caused too much suffering and
concern to the public. I bow my head in apology," the younger
Lee said in rare public remarks by the man set to lead South
Korea's largest family-run conglomerate, or chaebol.
"We have failed to live up to the expectation and trust of
the public," he said.
Lee had previously visited the hospital during the outbreak
but did not make a statement. The hospital's chief has also made
public apologies.
South Korea's MERS outbreak, traced to a businessman who
returned last month from the Middle East, has scared off
tourists and dealt a blow to the economy as consumers stay home.
Its health ministry said the outbreak appears to have
levelled off, with new infections reported in recent days in the
low single digits, including three on Tuesday.
Lee, who turned 47 on Tuesday, became vice chairman of group
flagship Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in 2012 and is
expected to take the reins of that company and the overall
group.
"My father has been lying at this hospital for more than a
year," he said.
"I understand even to a small degree the worry and pain that
patients and their families have experienced," he said.
Samsung Medical Center, which was founded in 1994, has been
criticised after it was revealed that a MERS patient had been in
its emergency ward for two-and-a-half days before being
diagnosed, coming into contact with nearly 900 people, including
staff.
Such waits are not unusual at the most sought-after
hospitals in Seoul, where patients can wait days for a room to
open, a local custom that has been blamed by experts for
exacerbating the country's MERS outbreak.
The hospital later suspended most services when an emergency
ward orderly tested positive for the virus after working for a
number of days despite having symptoms and coming into contact
with more than 200 people.
South Korea's health ministry said on Tuesday 54 people who
had tested positive for the virus have recovered and been
discharged from hospital.
Most of the 27 deaths in South Korea were elderly patients
or people who had existing illnesses.
(Additional reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe, Paul
Tait and Raju Gopalakrishnan)