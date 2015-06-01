REFILE-S.Korea airline shares fall, drugmakers rise on MERS scare

(Refiles to change link to story in 3rd paragraph)
SEOUL, June 1 South Korean airline and hotel
shares dropped on Monday while drugmakers soared, as investors
bet on an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
scaring off tourists and spurring demand for medical supplies.
The health ministry reported three more MERS cases on
Monday, taking South Korea's total to 18 since the first
confirmation on May 20.
On Friday, a Korean man was confirmed as China's first case
after travelling to the country via Hong Kong with Asiana
Airlines Inc. None of 64 people quarantined after
contact with the man tested positive, state media reported.
MERS, first identified in humans in 2012, is caused by a
coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered the
2003 epidemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). It
appears to be transmitted via close contact, has no vaccine, and
has caused at least 431 deaths globally, according to the World
Health Organization.
In Hong Kong, 299 people died from SARS and tourism dropped
almost 90 percent during the worst-hit months. Airline, retail
and consumer stocks were hard hit along with the Hang Seng Index
, while property prices were battered.
On Monday, Asiana shares fell as much as 11 percent before
ending down 4.9 percent. Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
closed 4.0 percent lower and Hotel Shilla Co Ltd
ended down 0.8 percent after falling as much as 6.3 percent.
Amorepacific Corp, a cosmetics maker popular
with Chinese tourists, finished down 4.1 percent and duty-free
shop operator AK Holdings Inc fell 3.3 percent.
Meanwhile, medicine-related firms rallied, with GeneOne Life
Science Inc and at least five others reaching the 15
percent daily limit.
"The impact will be bigger on industries catering to
incoming tourists because the country is reported to have more
confirmed cases than elsewhere in the region," said strategist
Park Seok-hyun at Eugene Investment & Securities. "But as of
now, I don't think there will be a massive sell-off unless there
are many deaths."
In China, where state media said authorities are seeking 13
more people who had contact with the Korean man, 10
pharmaceutical firms hit the daily maximum of 10 percent,
driving the healthcare index to a record high.
"I think this was certainly linked to the MERS case," said
analyst Du Changchun at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
Hong Kong shares were seemingly unaffected by the prospect
of another outbreak. Researcher JL Warren Capital noted on Hong
Kong-listed casinos that MERS fear could "negatively impact the
tourism in Macau and therefore its casino traffic".
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by James
Pomfret, Ben Blanchard, Adam Jourdan and Farah Master; Writing
by Christopher Cushing; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)