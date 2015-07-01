Scientists find new evidence on GSK vaccine link to narcolepsy

* GSK's Pandemrix shot linked to spike in narcolepsy cases
* Incurable disorder causes sleep attacks and nightmares
* Study finds link in flu protein found in H1N1 flu strain
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, July 1 Scientists investigating why a
GlaxoSmithKline flu vaccine triggered narcolepsy in some
people say they have the first solid evidence the rare sleep
disorder may be a so-called "hit-and-run" autoimmune disease.
The researchers were trying to find out why, of two
different flu vaccines widely deployed during the 2009/2010
swine flu pandemic, only one -- GSK's Pandemrix -- was linked
with a spike in cases of narcolepsy.
In a study published in the journal Science Translational
Medicine, they said the answer could lie in a protein in the
H1N1 flu strain found in high amounts in the GSK shot but at
much lower levels in the other vaccine, Novartis'
Focetria.
"It was a really exciting moment," Lawrence Steinman, a
professor of neurology and neurological sciences who led the
work at Stanford University, said of the finding.
A spokeswoman for GSK, whose Pandemrix vaccine was withdrawn
from the market after the 2009/2010 pandemic, said the company
was aware of the study and would "review it carefully".
"We are actively conducting research into the observed
association between Pandemrix and narcolepsy and the interaction
this vaccine might have had with other risk factors in those
affected," she said in an emailed comment.
Narcolepsy is an incurable, lifelong brain disorder that
disrupts normal sleep-wake cycles and causes severe nightmares
and daytime sleep attacks that can strike at any time.
Scientists are not sure exactly what causes it, but the
latest research suggests it is a type of auto-immune disease,
where the immune system misfires and mistakenly attacks the
body's own functions and organs.
Studies in countries where GSK's Pandemrix vaccine was used
in the 2009/2010 flu pandemic -- including Britain, Finland,
Sweden and Ireland -- have found a significant rise in cases of
narcolepsy in children.
Narcolepsy patients have been shown to have a loss of
function in "wakefulness" cells called hypocretin cells in one
of the brain's sleep centres.
In their study, Steinman's team found that H1N1 pandemic flu
contains a protein whose structure partly mimics a portion of a
hypocretin receptor in the brain. This H1N1 protein was
contained in both vaccines studied, but at much higher levels in
GSK's Pandemrix than in Novartis' Focetria.
The scientists said they now believe the narcolepsy in
people vaccinated with Pandemrix was caused by a so-called "hit
and run" mechanism, in which high levels of the H1N1 protein
stimulated the production of large amounts of antibodies to both
the virus and the hypocretin receptor.
(Editing by Larry King)