Novartis launches portfolio for low- and low-middle-income countries

ZURICH, Sept 24 Novartis AG launched a
portfolio of 15 medicines to treat chronic diseases in low- and
low-middle-income countries, the drugmaker said in a statement
on Thursday.
The Basel-based company said 'Novartis Access' will be
launched first in Kenya, Ethiopia and Vietnam, with expansion to
eventually include 30 countries.
Novartis said the portfolio addresses cardiovascular
diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses and breast cancer and
will be offered to governments, non-governmental organizations
and other public-sector healthcare providers for $1 per
treatment, per month.
