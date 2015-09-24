版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 9月 24日 星期四 13:35 BJT

Novartis launches portfolio for low- and low-middle-income countries

ZURICH, Sept 24 Novartis AG launched a portfolio of 15 medicines to treat chronic diseases in low- and low-middle-income countries, the drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The Basel-based company said 'Novartis Access' will be launched first in Kenya, Ethiopia and Vietnam, with expansion to eventually include 30 countries.

Novartis said the portfolio addresses cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses and breast cancer and will be offered to governments, non-governmental organizations and other public-sector healthcare providers for $1 per treatment, per month. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐