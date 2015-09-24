UPDATE 2-Novartis launches chronic disease programme for poor countries

* Scheme initially targets Kenya, Ethiopia, Vietnam
* Treatments for hypertension, diabetes, breast cancer
* Company plans eventually to roll out to 30 countries
(Adds details on cost of medicines, spike in diabetes cases in
Vietnam)
By John Miller
ZURICH, Sept 24 Drugmaker Novartis AG
has begun a programme in Kenya, Ethiopia and Vietnam to supply
15 low-cost medicines to fight chronic diseases like diabetes
and high blood pressure.
The Swiss-based pharmaceuticals group said on Thursday its
scheme would supply drugs for just $1 per treatment per month
to governments, aid groups and others for a range of conditions
that also includes cardiovascular and respiratory disease.
The drug list includes Novartis's valsartan for
hypertension, vildagliptin for diabetes, and generics from its
Sandoz division including tamoxifen for breast cancer. The
company aims eventually to expand the scheme to 30 developing
countries.
For comparison, in the United States, a generic form of
tamoxifen costs about $100 per month, according to the Susan B.
Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
In Australia, the full cost of a 60-day course of
vildagliptin tablets is about $97 Australian dollars ($67.44),
according to the country's publicly funded NPS Medicine Wise.
Responding to past criticism of the industry over the cost
of medicines in low-income countries, many firms including
Novartis, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline already
provide drugs at lower prices than in the developed world.
Novartis chose Kenya, Ethiopia and Vietnam because of the
problems people there have in obtaining sophisticated medicines
and because the company said it already has a strong presence
and ties to non-governmental organisations there.
Poor healthcare infrastructure and little education about
disease, as well as cost, are among the obstacles many people in
developing countries face in gaining access to advanced drugs.
Novartis did not immediately return phone calls seeking
details.
The United Nations has highlighted concerns over the
developing world's ability to cope with escalating chronic
disease, citing data showing about 85 percent of premature
deaths from non-communicable diseases occur in developing
countries.
The U.N. estimates more than 40 percent of adults in many
African countries have high blood pressure, while four-fifths of
the world's 350 million diabetes sufferers are in developing
nations.
Vietnam has seen a recent rise in obesity-related metabolic
disorders including Type 2 diabetes especially in urban areas
where diets are getting richer and fast-service restaurants are
proliferating, according to the International Diabetes
Federation.
Other pharmaceutical companies have publicised similar
efforts to trim drug costs in the developing world.
Amid pressure on the pharmaceuticals industry to do more,
GlaxoSmithKline in 2009 agreed to slash drug costs for poor
countries. Novartis's cross-town rival, Roche, is working with
the government in Ivory Coast to provide medicines for breast
cancer and hepatitis.
($1 = 1.4382 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Adrian Croft)