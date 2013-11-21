REFILE-Health spending growth slows as economies struggle -OECD

(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON Nov 21 Total health spending fell in one
in three OECD nations between 2009 and 2011, with poor people in
countries hardest hit by the financial crisis at risk of
longer-term problems due to reduced access to medicines and
check-ups, the OECD said on Thursday.
The drop is a sharp reversal of strong growth in health
spending in the years prior to the financial crisis, the
Paris-based organisation said, and makes it all the more
important that governments work to make healthcare systems more
productive, efficient and affordable.
Spending per capita fell in 11 of 33 OECD countries between
2009 and 2011, according to the 2013 "Health at a Glance"
report.
In Greece, which has been crippled by financial and economic
crises in recent years, per capita spending plunged by 11.1
percent, while in Ireland it dropped by 6.6 percent.
Growth also slowed significantly in other countries,
including the United States (1.3 percent) and Canada (0.8
percen).
The OECD cautioned that short-term benefits to budgets are
likely to be greatly outweighed by the longer-term impacts on
health, and health spending.
Only Japan and Israel saw the rate of health spending growth
accelerate since 2009 compared with the previous decade.
Spending in South Korea continued to grow at more than 6 percent
per year from 2009, but more slowly than in previous years.
With recessions, downturns and faltering economic growth
hitting many OECD countries, governments have sought to cut
spending by reducing prices of medical goods, especially
pharmaceuticals, and by capping budgets and introducing wage
cuts in hospitals.
The OECD said the market share of generic drugs has
increased significantly over the past decade in many countries.
Yet generics still represent less than 25 percent of the market
in Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Japan and France,
compared with about 75 percent in Germany and Britain.
More than three-quarters of OECD countries reported a cut in
real-term spending on prevention programmes in 2011 over 2010,
and half spent less than in 2008.
Cuts to spending on cost-effective prevention programmes on
obesity, harmful use of alcohol and smoking are a cause for
concern, the report said.
Reductions in the supply of health services and changes in
their financing through increases in direct out-of-pocket
payments for patients are also affecting access to care.
After years of improvement, waiting times for some
operations in Portugal, Spain, England and Ireland are now on
the rise, the OECD said.
It also warned that across the OECD, the poorest people are
worst affected and may be going without care they need such as
medicines or check-ups for chronic conditions.
"This may have long-term health and economic consequences on
the most vulnerable in society," it said.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)