UPDATE 1-Doctors call for new US painkiller labels to stop abuse

* Move aims to fight prescription drug abuse epidemic
* Say drug companies shouldn't promote broad painkiller use
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, July 25 U.S. health regulators
should change the prescription guidelines for opioid painkillers
to prevent more people abusing the powerful and addictive
medicines, urged a group of medical and public health experts.
Thirty-seven doctors, researchers and public health
officials signed a petition to the Food and Drug Administration,
asking it to revise the prescription label for opioid
painkillers. They want to prohibit use of the drugs for moderate
pain, add a maximum daily dose, and only allow patients to take
them for up to 90 days unless they are being treated for
cancer-related pain.
Changing the label would not limit how doctors prescribe
painkillers. But it would stop pharmaceutical companies like
Purdue Pharma, Endo Health Solutions Inc and Pfizer Inc
from promoting the drugs for non-approved uses.
Some researchers say aggressive marketing by drug companies
has fueled overprescribing of opioids like oxycodone and
methadone, synthetic versions of opium that are currently used
to treat moderate or severe pain but are also highly addictive.
Overdose from prescription drugs is now the leading cause of
accidental death in the country, eclipsing car crashes and the
combined impact of cocaine and heroin. The Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention says the problem has become an epidemic.
The government has tried a multitude of strategies to combat
the problem, from targeting "pill mills" and pharmacies like CVS
Caremark Corp that are accused of peddling painkillers
to addicts, to asking drugmakers to pay for training courses
that show doctors how to properly prescribe the medicines.
But some researchers say the government has done little to
address drug companies' marketing, which often encourages
doctors to prescribe the pills for chronic pain.
Dr. Andrew Kolodny, chair of the psychiatry department at
Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn and one of the
petitioners, said he has many patients who started off taking
opioids for legitimate medical reasons, but then became addicted
when they stayed on them for too long.
"We don't think drug companies should be allowed to
advertise these drugs as safe and effective for long-term pain,
if we know very well that they're not," said Kolodny, who is
also president of Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing.
"The FDA has said there's nothing they can do about this
problem (of painkiller abuse). But there is, and that's a label
change."
The FDA does not generally comment on petitions, and said it
would respond directly to the petitioners.
Purdue Pharma, which makes the opioid OxyContin, said the
FDA and its advisers, along with the National Institutes of
Health had already discussed opioid labels.
"The FDA, its advisory committees, and numerous medical
experts maintain that the current indications for long-acting
opioids are appropriate," the company said in a statement. "We
agree with the FDA that prescribing information for any
medication should be subject to ongoing review and modification
to the extent that compelling medical evidence emerges."
Earlier this year, U.S. senators launched a probe of
possible links between Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson
's Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit and Purdue Pharma, and
non-profit medical groups that advocated for increasing the use
of prescription painkillers.
Senators said the groups may be behind marketing practices
that had misleading information about the risks and benefits of
opioid use, and coincided with the huge jump in deadly overdoses
from opioids.