Used pacemakers might have second life in developing world

* For many, biggest barrier to pacemakers is cost
* No devices approved by the FDA for reuse
* Two manufacturers oppose reuse or reprocessing
By Andrew M. Seaman
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters Health) - Some pacemakers removed
during hospital autopsies have enough battery life left in them
to be reused in people with heart problems in developing
countries, a new study says.
Researchers found that of 334 autopsies performed at the
University of Pennsylvania between February 2009 and July 2011,
27 pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs)
were recovered.
Of those, eight devices had at least four years of battery
life remaining.
"That's a substantial length of time to alleviate symptoms,"
said Dr. Payman Zamani, the study's lead author and a cardiology
fellow at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in
Philadelphia.
The findings were reported this month in the American
Journal of Cardiology.
An estimated 1 million to 2 million people die worldwide
each year because they lack access to pacemakers, which send
electrical impulses into the heart to help maintain a normal
heartbeat.
The biggest barrier is cost. In the U.S. market, pacemakers
can sell for about $5,000, more than some people in developing
countries make in a year. That does not include the cost of
surgery, a hospital stay and additional care.
One way to overcome that barrier, according to some
researchers, is to donate used pacemakers and ICDs to developing
countries.
Until now, researchers have focused on getting used devices
when a person's pacemaker or ICD was upgraded and from funeral
directors before burial.
Zamani and his colleagues found that hospital morgues may be
another place to get devices with enough battery life remaining.
"There are a lot of devices that we could potentially tap
into if we just got the message across," said Dr. Thomas
Crawford, a cardiologist at the University of Michigan School of
Medicine in Ann Arbor.
Crawford, who was not part of the new research, is involved
with Project My Heart Your Heart, a program at the University of
Michigan that is collecting used devices from patients and
funeral directors to be someday donated to developing countries
- with the patients' or families' consent.
So far, the project has collected over 9,000 devices - 15
percent of them with more than four years of remaining battery
life.
REGULATIONS, PUSHBACK AND SUPPORT
Shipping devices overseas is easier said than done, however.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers pacemakers
and ICDs to be single-use devices.
Devices used once can be approved for reuse if the safety
and effectiveness of the device can be shown after reprocessing,
an FDA spokesperson wrote in an email to Reuters Health. The FDA
would also need to issue an export certificate for the devices
to be shipped to another country.
To date, no pacemakers or ICDs have been approved by the FDA
for reuse.
Crawford said his group plans to file an application with
the FDA this week for permission to test the used devices in a
clinical trial for safety.
He added that the group has hired a company to confirm the
used devices are sterilized, which if not done properly can lead
to a serious infection.
Studies have looked into the safety of reusing pacemakers,
including one from 2011 that found all but two of 40 patients
who received used pacemakers reported improved health.
Regulations are not the only hurdle. Medtronic Inc
and St. Jude Medical Inc - two manufacturers of
pacemakers and ICDs based in Minnesota - said they do not
support the reuse or reprocessing of their products, citing
concerns over cleanliness and sterilization.
"We are concerned that the integrity and performance of
devices intended for single use may be compromised by
reprocessing and reuse," St. Jude said in a statement.
Medtronic said the company encourages "the return of devices
for evaluation and tracking, including those explanted in
funeral homes."
Both device makers said they donate new devices to charities
around the world. But such donations do not cover everyone who
needs pacemakers, said Crawford.
Project My Heart Your Heart cites research that found 90
percent of patients with a pacemaker would donate their used
devices if given the chance.
"The overwhelming message is that we should be thinking
about pacemaker reuse," said Zamani. "It certainly beats keeping
these devices in drawers."