High doses of common painkillers increase heart attack risks

LONDON May 30 Long-term high-dose use of
painkillers such as ibuprofen or diclofenac is "equally
hazardous" in terms of heart attack risk as use of the drug
Vioxx, which was withdrawn due to its potential dangers,
researchers said on Thursday.
Presenting the results of a large international study into a
class of painkillers called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory
drugs (NSAIDs), the researchers said high doses of them increase
the risk of a major vascular event - a heart attack, stroke or
dying from cardiovascular disease - by around a third.
This means that for every 1,000 people with an average risk
of heart disease who take high-dose diclofenac or ibuprofen for
a year, about three extra would have an avoidable heart attack,
of which one would be fatal, the researchers said.
This puts the heart risks of generic NSAIDs on a par with a
newer class of NSAIDs known as COX-2 inhibitors or coxibs, which
includes Vioxx - a painkiller that U.S. drugmaker Merck
pulled from sale in 2004 because of links to heart risks.
Other drugs in the coxib class include cerecoxib, sold by
Pfizer under the brand name Celebrex, and etoricoxib,
sold by Merck under the brand name Arcoxia.
"What we are saying is that they (coxibs, ibuprofen and
diclofenac) have similar risks, but they also have similar
benefits," said Colin Baigent of the clinical trial service unit
at Britain's Oxford University, who led the study published in
The Lancet medical journal on Thursday.
He stressed that the risks are mainly relevant to people who
suffer chronic pain, such as patients with arthritis who need to
take high doses of painkillers - such as 150mg of diclofenac or
2400mg of ibuprofen a day - for long periods.
"A short course of lower dose tablets purchased without a
prescription, for example, for a muscle sprain, is not likely to
be hazardous," he said.
BALANCING RISKS AND BENEFITS
The study team gathered data, including on admissions to
hospital for cardiovascular or gastrointestinal disease, from
all randomised trials that have previously tested NSAIDs.
This allowed them to pool results of 639 randomised trials
involving more than 300,000 people and re-analyse the data to
establish the risks of NSAIDs in certain types of patients.
In contrast to the findings on ibuprofen and diclofenac, the
study found that high doses of naproxen, another NSAID, did not
appear to increase the risk of heart attacks. The researchers
said this may be because naproxen also has protective effects
that balance out any extra heart risks.
Baigent said it was important patients should not make hasty
decisions or change their treatment without consulting a doctor.
"For many arthritis patients, NSAIDs reduce joint pain and
swelling effectively and help them to enjoy a reasonable quality
of life," he said. "We really must be careful about the way we
present the risks of these drugs.
"They do have risks, but they also have benefits, and
patients should be presented with all those bits of information
and allowed to make choices for themselves."
Donald Singer, a professor of clinical pharmacology and
therapeutics at Britain's Warwick University, who was not
involved in the study, said its findings "underscore a key point
for patients and prescribers: powerful drugs may have serious
harmful effects".
"It is therefore important for prescribers to take into
account these risks and ensure patients are fully informed about
the medicines they are taking," he said in an emailed comment.