Compound found to treat three parasitic tropical diseases

LONDON Aug 8 Scientists have found a single
class of drugs that can kill the parasites responsible for three
tropical diseases that affect millions in Africa, Asia and Latin
America - Chagas disease, leishmaniasis and sleeping sickness.
In a study published in the journal Nature, scientists at
the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation found
the compound can cure all three diseases in mice, and does not
harm normal human cells in laboratory tests.
This provides a strong starting point for developing new
drugs to replace existing treatments that are expensive,
sometimes not very effective, and can also have side effects.
Chagas, leishmaniasis and sleeping sickness kill more than
50,000 people a year, but receive relatively little funding for
research and drug development.
They have different symptoms but are all caused by parasites
called kinteoplastids with similar biology and genetics.
Hoping to find a shared weak spot in that biology, the
scientists tested around 3 million chemicals on them. They
identified a compound, called GNF6702, that worked against the
parasites, and then refined it to make it more potent before
testing in it mice.
"We found that these parasites harbour a common weakness. We
hope to exploit this weakness to discover and develop a single
class of drugs for all three diseases," said Frantisek Supek,
who led the work.
The fact that GNF6702 seems to have no adverse effects in
mice suggests it might have fewer side-effects than existing
drugs, the researchers said, although this will need to be
tested in human studies.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, Editing by Kevin Liffey)