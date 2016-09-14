UN panel challenges market-based approach to drug R&D

* High-level group urges new deal to close health access gap
* Recommends R&D Convention to fund priority research
* Condemns undue pressure on governments over drug patents
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 14 The world cannot rely solely on
free markets to deliver medicines needed by billions of people
in poor countries, so governments should commit to a legally
binding convention to coordinate and fund research and
development.
That's the conclusion of a major United Nations report,
which is bound to stir fierce debate between supporters of the
current market-based system of drug development and those
favouring a greater role for the state.
The high-level panel was set up last year by UN
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to find solutions to the "policy
incoherence" between the rights of inventors, international
human rights law, trade rules and public health needs.
The issue has been given added urgency by the recent Ebola
and Zika outbreaks, two diseases centred on the developing world
where there has been little commercial incentive to develop
either vaccines or treatments.
The final report, issued on Wednesday, calls for a
de-linkage of R&D costs and drug prices -- at least in areas
where the system is failing, such as tropical diseases and the
hunt for new antibiotics against "superbug" resistant bacteria.
It urges the UN Secretary-General to start a process for
governments to negotiate global agreements on the coordination,
financing and development of priority research programmes.
"This includes negotiations for a binding R&D Convention
that delinks the costs of research and development from end
prices to promote access to good health for all," the report
said.
The report attacks the "implicit threats" it says are
sometimes used by Western governments and companies to stop
poorer countries from exercising their right to over-ride drug
patents under World Trade Organization rules.
That may not go down well in Washington, given the United
States' long-standing defence of the international intellectual
property system, which has governed world trade for more than
two decades.
The panel also calls for greater transparency on the true
cost of developing a new drug, citing estimates of anything
between $150 million and $4 billion per medicine. And it wants
disclosure on the real prices paid by insurers and governments
for drugs, after discounts.
The UN panel consisted of representatives from government,
academia, health activism and industry, under the leadership of
Ruth Dreifuss and Festus Mogae, the former presidents of
Switzerland and Botswana.
Not all the panel's members agreed with all its conclusions.
GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Andrew Witty, one of
the panelists, expressed serious doubts about the proposed R&D
Convention, given the difficulty of raising the very substantial
funds that would be needed from governments to make it work.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)