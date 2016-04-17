RPT-Latest battle to wipe out polio begins with vast vaccine switch

(Repeats story from Friday, text unchanged)
* World is tantalisingly close to eradicating polio virus
* Incurable disease causes paralysis, vaccines prevent it
* Only 12 cases so far in 2016, in Pakistan and Afghanistan
* Global vaccine switch a crucial step in polio endgame
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, April 15 In a huge immunisation effort
in 150 countries, health teams will on Sunday launch what they
hope will be the final push against polio.
Stopping transmission of the contagious viral disease that
has infected millions is possible within a year, experts say.
And full, official, global eradication could be declared by the
end of this decade.
First, however, the vaccine that has successfully fought
polio for more than 30 years needs to be switched for one that
targets the last few areas of risk.
It won't be easy, or cheap, but the World Health
Organization's director of polio eradication, Michel Zaffran,
says failure now - when there have only been 12 cases worldwide
this year, in Pakistan and Afghanistan - means the virus could
spread across borders again.
Success would make polio only the second human disease to be
eradicated since smallpox was banished in 1980.
"Taking our foot off the pedal now could mean polio will
within a few years spread straight back into large parts of the
world and create 100,000 or 200,000 cases," Zaffran told
Reuters. "The job has not been done and will not be done until
we have fully eradicated the virus."
VACCINE COMPLEXITIES
For the endgame in polio to succeed, a coordinated and
complex vaccine switch is crucial.
Until now, many countries have been using a shot that
protects against the three types of wild polio virus - type 1,
type 2 and type 3 - but type 2 polio transmission has been
stopped since 1999, meaning immunising against it now makes no
sense.
In rare cases it also poses a risk that the weakened type 2
virus in the vaccine can seep into circulation and cause
"vaccine-derived" polio infections.
So from April 17 to May 1, some 150 countries will engage in
a synchronised switch to a bivalent, or two-strain, vaccine that
contains no type 2 virus but targets types 1 and 3.
It's a massive undertaking and a major step towards
eradication, says Zaffran. "We're entering into uncharted
territory. This has never been done before. But there's no going
back now."
That's partly because polio vaccine manufacturers - among
them France's Sanofi Pasteur - have moved production
to the bivalent shot and would find it tricky, costly, and
time-consuming to reverse that move.
Anil Dutta, a vaccine expert at British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline, which also makes polio shots, is looking beyond
eradication to 2019 or 2020, when all "live" oral polio vaccines
need to be discontinued.
Then the world will switch again, to "inactivated" polio
vaccine, or IPV, to further reduce any risk of causing disease
through immunisation. Scaling up IPV production to meet the
needs of the entire world takes years, he warns, and work must
start now to avoid potential supply concerns.
HISTORY OF MISSES
But prediction has never been easy in the fight to wipe out
polio, and health authorities have missed targets along the way.
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative, launched in 1988,
originally aimed to end all transmission of the disease by 2000.
And while there has been a 99 percent reduction in cases
worldwide since the GPEI launch, fighting the last 1 percent of
polio has been far tougher than expected.
In 2013, the GPEI said the global fight against polio would
require $5.5 billion in funding, and more will be needed beyond
that to keep a lid on the disease.
The virus, which invades the nervous system and can cause
irreversible paralysis within hours, spreads rapidly among
children, especially in unsanitary conditions in war-torn
regions, refugee camps and areas where healthcare is limited.
In Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two countries where
polio currently remains endemic, conflict and propaganda have
hampered progress, and in the past posed risks to others.
The campaign to eliminate polio in Pakistan is fraught with
risk, with Islamist militants attacking health teams they accuse
of being Western spies. A polio worker was shot and wounded in
February and in January a suicide bomber killed 15 people
outside a polio eradication centre in the city of Quetta.
In 2011, a polio virus from Pakistan re-infected China,
which had been polio free for more than a decade.
In 2013, the disease re-emerged in Syria after a 14-year
absence, prompting the need for a vast and expensive regional
emergency vaccination campaign.
And last year, cases of type 2 vaccine-derived polio posed
new threats in Ukraine and Mali.
David Salisbury, an immunisation specialist and associate
fellow at Britain's Chatham House Centre on Global Health
Security, says the last 1 percent is a "very long tail" on a
stubborn epidemic.
"The original date for interruption of transmission was
2000. The next target was 2014 and it's currently 2016,"
Salisbury told Reuters, adding that even with case numbers as
low as they are now, "2016 may be optimistic".
Liam Donaldson, head of the Independent Monitoring Board of
the GPEI, agrees that celebrating the expected extinction of
polio virus "would not just be premature, it would be folly".
"Polio is still out there," he told a meeting in London.
"(It) has fought back with a vengeance at every stage of the
game. And it's still fighting."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Giles Elgood)