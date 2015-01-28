Obama's 'precision medicine' plan to boost research, but faces hurdles

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 President Barack Obama's plan
to put the United States at the forefront of individually
tailored medical treatment should give a much-needed boost to
research in the field but experts say it won't work without
reforms to healthcare, including drug testing and insurance.
The administration is expected to give the first details
this week on the "precision medicine" initiative that Obama
announced in his Jan. 20 State of the Union address. Obama said
he wanted the United States to "lead a new era of medicine, one
that delivers the right treatment at the right time."
Precision medicine seeks to identify and treat the exact
form of disease in patients based on their genome - the precise
order of molecules in their DNA - as well as other factors such
as the interaction of genes and environment, and the microbes in
their body.
Rather than the current one-size-fits-all approach, drugs
would be tailored to individuals, allowing doctors to target the
precise form a disease takes in any individual and avoid
administering drugs that may be ineffective or even harmful.
"We'd be able to make diagnoses and treatment calls at the
level of the individual. We are very, very far from doing that,
but the payoff would be fantastic," said biologist Keith
Yamamoto, vice chancellor of research at the University of
California, San Francisco, medical school.
If Obama's initiative is to work, a first step is to build a
national database of genetic profiles so researchers can look
for correlations with their medical histories.
A 2011 report from a panel of the National Academy of
Science recommended collecting molecular data on millions of
patients. It also called for a type-2 diabetes project to
identify the amino acids in the blood of people who develop the
disease, and assess how pre-diabetes becomes full-fledged.
Nearly four years later, neither study is under way.
Obama's initiative could breathe life into them, said two
panel members who asked not to be identified.
NEED TO CRUNCH DATA
Precision medicine has been propelled by advances in two
areas in particular: cancer and pharmacogenomics, the study of
how DNA interacts with drugs. Research has found that diseases
such as breast cancer and lung cancer are not monolithic; they
can be driven by a variety of genetic mutations.
Among the larger companies in genome sequencing which could
benefit from Obama's initiative are Illumina Inc, which
this month agreed an alliance with defense giant Lockheed Martin
on genomics development; Thermo Fisher Scientific's
Life Technologies unit and Roche Holding AG,
which in January paid $1 billion for a majority stake in
Foundation Medicine Inc, a leader in sequencing genes in
tumors.
Google Inc and IBM Corp are among big
firms that could play a role in storing and interpreting
electronic health records and genomic and other data.
"The field has a tremendous need to crunch data and turn it
into useful information," said Lynn Etheredge, director of the
Rapid Learning Project, which aims to harness electronic health
records and other data to improve medical care.
One barrier to change is that government and private health
insurance does not routinely cover genetic testing.
The federal Medicare program, for instance, declined in 2009
to cover a routine genetic test to predict how a patient's
cancer would respond to anti-clotting drug Warfarin.
But overall healthcare costs could be reduced by genetics
because "insurers could stop paying for drugs that don't help
people," said UCSF's Yamamoto.
To make precision medicine mainstream, regulators would have
to change how they review and approve drugs. In the current
system, the Food and Drug Administration specifies a condition
for which a drug can be marketed. Insurance companies as well as
government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid almost never
pay for other uses.
With precision medicine, conditions would be classified far
more specifically - for example, as a cancer driven by a certain
gene mutation rather than simply "breast cancer."
"I can see the administration telling FDA and Medicare to
create systems for approving and paying for drugs on the basis
of molecular biology," said Etheredge.
