Cost a focus as GSK takes lead in new wave of biotech lung drugs

* GSK drug ahead of similar ones from Teva and AstraZeneca
* Under-the-skin injection set for filing this year
* Data on GSK's mepolizumab presented at Munich congress
* NEJM editorial questions cost-effectiveness of new drugs
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 8 Cost-effectiveness is seen as a
challenge for a new group of biotech lung drugs that have
produced promising results in clinical tests, of which the first
is likely to be launched next year by GlaxoSmithKline.
Rival firms are racing to develop similar injectable drugs
for patients with severe asthma, who do not respond adequately
to traditional inhalers, in pursuit of a new market that
analysts believe may be worth around $7.5 billion in annual
sales.
GSK, the leader in asthma treatments since launching its
Ventolin inhaler in 1969, consolidated its position in the new
field by presenting late-stage Phase III data on its
experimental drug mepolizumab at the European Respiratory
Society congress in Munich on Monday.
It had already said in March that mepolizumab reduced
serious asthma attacks, known as exacerbations, by around 50
percent compared to placebo and cut the need for potentially
damaging oral steroids, without giving full details.
An editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM),
where the results were also published, said the data were
promising and the drug's side effects looked acceptable, but it
was unclear how widely it should be used.
Mepolizumab is a so-called anti-interleukin-5 antibody drug
that depletes a type of white blood cells known as eosinophils
involved in lung disorders and is expected to help around half
the estimated 2 million patients in developed markets with
severe, difficult-to-treat asthma.
Parameswaran Nair, an asthma expert at Canada's McMaster
University, said in the NEJM editorial that the data did not
suggest all patients with eosinophil-related severe asthma would
need such a treatment, which he expected to be "expensive".
He noted that patients on placebo in one of two studies
also had a "remarkable" 50 percent drop in exacerbations, simply
by adhering properly to prescribed conventional therapies, which
was likely to be more cost-effective.
"This finding would suggest that most patients in this
clinical trial might have had improvement in symptoms without
mepolizumab simply by the institution of good clinical
practice," he wrote.
PRICING UNDER WRAPS
GSK, which faces competition from similar drugs being
developed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and
AstraZeneca, said it was premature to talk about price
but added it planned cost-effectiveness studies to show the
value of its new product.
Analysts have estimated the new class of drugs might cost
$10,000 to $15,000 per patient a year.
GSK plans to submit an under-the-skin mepolizumab injection
for regulatory approval before the end of 2014, while Teva aims
to file reslizumab in the first half of 2015. AstraZeneca's
benralizumab is further behind in development, although it is
seen a potentially potent competitor.
"There are currently no options, so we will be the first
into the marketplace," said Steve Yancy, GSK's development
leader for mepolizumab.
Xolair, from Novartis and Roche, is the
only biotech asthma drug sold at present, but it works in a
different way to the new batch of products and is only indicated
for allergic asthma.
The new class of medicines are also being investigated for
the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),
which is linked to smoking.
AstraZeneca earlier reported that benralizumab did not
reduce COPD exacerbations in a mid-stage trial, although it did
demonstrate clinically significant improvements in lung
function.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)