UPDATE 1-Cost a focus as GSK takes lead in new wave of biotech lung drugs

By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 8 A new group of biotech lung drugs
that have produced promising results in clinical tests are now
up against the issue of how cost-effective that are.
The first is likely to be launched next year by
GlaxoSmithKline. Rival firms including Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries and AstraZeneca are
racing to develop similar injectable drugs for patients with
severe asthma, who do not respond adequately to traditional
inhalers.
It is all in pursuit of a new market that analysts believe
may be worth around $7.5 billion in annual sales.
But some analysts have estimated the new class of drugs
might cost $10,000 to $15,000 per patient a year.
GSK, the leader in asthma treatments since launching its
Ventolin inhaler in 1969, consolidated its position in the new
field by presenting late-stage Phase III data on its
experimental drug mepolizumab at the European Respiratory
Society congress in Munich on Monday.
The company plans to submit an under-the-skin mepolizumab
injection for regulatory approval before the end of 2014, while
Teva, which also unveiled positive Phase III data in Munich,
aims to file its drug reslizumab in the first half of 2015.
AstraZeneca's benralizumab is further behind, although it
is seen as a potentially potent competitor.
Other drugs are also in development from several rival
companies, suggesting the market for the new treatments may
become fragmented, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.
GSK had already said in March that mepolizumab reduced
serious asthma attacks, known as exacerbations, by around 50
percent compared to placebo and cut the need for potentially
damaging oral steroids, without giving full details.
An editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM),
where the results were also published, said the data were
promising and the drug's side effects looked acceptable, but it
was unclear how widely it should be used.
Mepolizumab is an anti-interleukin-5 antibody drug that
depletes a type of white blood cells known as eosinophils
involved in lung disorders and is expected to help around half
the estimated 2 million patients in developed markets with
severe, difficult-to-treat asthma.
Parameswaran Nair, an asthma expert at Canada's McMaster
University, said in the NEJM editorial that the data did not
suggest all patients with eosinophil-related severe asthma would
need such a treatment, which he expected to be "expensive".
He noted that patients on placebo in one of two studies
also had a "remarkable" 50 percent drop in exacerbations, simply
by adhering properly to prescribed conventional therapies, which
was likely to be more cost-effective.
"This finding would suggest that most patients in this
clinical trial might have had improvement in symptoms without
mepolizumab simply by the institution of good clinical
practice," he wrote.
PRICING UNDER WRAPS
GSK, which faces slowing sales of its conventional inhaled
lung treatment Advair, said it was premature to talk about price
but added it planned cost-effectiveness studies to show the
value of its new product.
"There are currently no options, so we will be the first
into the marketplace," said Steve Yancy, GSK's development
leader for mepolizumab.
Xolair, from Novartis and Roche, is the
only biotech asthma drug sold at present, but it works in a
different way to the new batch of products and is only indicated
for allergic asthma.
The new class of medicines are also being investigated for
the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),
which is linked to smoking.
AstraZeneca earlier reported that benralizumab did not
reduce COPD exacerbations in a mid-stage trial, although it did
demonstrate clinically significant improvements in lung
function.
