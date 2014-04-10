UPDATE 1-Stockpiles of Roche Tamiflu drug are waste of money, review finds

(Updates adding fresh quotes and reaction)
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, April 10 Researchers who have fought for
years to get full data on Roche's flu medicine Tamiflu
said on Thursday that governments who stockpile it are wasting
billions of dollars on a drug whose effectiveness is in doubt.
In a review of trial data on Tamiflu, and on
GlaxoSmithKline's flu drug Relenza, scientists from the
respected research network the Cochrane Review said that while
the medicines can shorten flu symptoms by around half a day,
there is no good evidence behind claims they cut hospital
admissions or lessen complications of the disease.
"There is no credible way these drugs could prevent a
pandemic," said Carl Heneghan, one of the lead investigators of
the review and a professor of evidence-based medicine at
Britain's Oxford University.
The review's main findings were that the medicines had few
if any beneficial effects, but did have adverse side effects
that were previously dismissed or overlooked.
"Remember, the idea of a drug is that the benefits should
exceed the harms," Heneghan said. "So if you can't find any
benefits, that accentuates the harms."
Yet Roche, which has been under fire for several years over
its refusal to allow the Cochrane team unrestricted access to
Tamiflu data, rejected the findings, saying it "fundamentally
disagrees with the overall conclusions" of their study.
"We firmly stand by the quality and integrity of our data
... and subsequent real-world evidence demonstrating that
Tamiflu is an effective medicine in the treatment and prevention
of influenza," it said in a statement.
Tamiflu sales hit almost $3 billion in 2009 - mostly due to
its use in the H1N1 flu pandemic - but they have since declined.
The drug, one of a class of medicines known as neuraminidase
inhibitors, is approved by regulators worldwide and is
stockpiled in preparation for a potential global flu outbreak.
It is also on the World Health Organization's "essential
medicines" list.
The United States has spent more than $1.3 billion buying a
strategic reserve of antivirals including Tamiflu, while the
British government has spent almost 424 million pounds ($703
million) on a stockpile of some 40 million Tamiflu doses.
"DOWN THE DRAIN"
Heneghan's team say their analysis is the first based on
full data - from 20 trials of Tamiflu, known generically as
oseltamivir, and 26 trials of Relenza, also known as zanamivir.
At a briefing in London about their findings, Heneghan said
the money spent on stockpiles "has been thrown down the drain"
because, until now, the full data had not been seen by
regulators, governments, doctors or patients.
"The original evidence presented to government agencies
around the world was incomplete," said Fiona Godlee, editor of
the British Medical Journal which has spearheaded a four-year
campaign to force Roche to reveal all its Tamiflu data.
"And when they (the Cochrane review team) eventually
received the full information on these drugs, the complete
evidence gives a very much less positive picture."
But the European Medicines Agency (EMA) - which approved the
drug for sale in Europe - disputed the claim they had not seen
all the Tamiflu data.
Enrica Alteri, head of medicines evaluation, said EMA had
seen and reviewed all 20 studies referred to in the review, and
this new analysis did not raise any fresh concerns or alter the
agency's assessment that Tamiflu's benefits outweigh its risks.
Wendy Barclay, a flu expert at Imperial College London with
no links to the Cochrane Review or the drugs, said she still
felt the benefits were worthwhile, particularly in a pandemic.
"If another pandemic came tomorrow, and the government had
no drug with which to treat thousands of influenza infected
patients, I imagine there would be a public outcry," she said.
The Cochrane review found that compared with a placebo, or
dummy pill, Tamiflu led to a quicker alleviation of flu-like
symptoms of around half a day (down from 7 days to 6.3 days) in
adults, but the effect in children was more uncertain.
There was no evidence of a reduction in hospitalisations or
in flu complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis or
ear infections in either adults or children, Heneghan's team
said, and Tamiflu also increased the risk of nausea and vomiting
in adults by around 4 percent and in children by 5 percent.
Godlee described the battle with Roche as a "really lengthy
cat and mouse, Alice in Wonderland, bizarre experience of trying
to get data on a drug which governments around the world were
busy buying, stockpiling and spending billions of dollars on".
"Why did no-one else demand this level of scrutiny before
spending such huge sums on one drug?" she said. "The whole story
gives an extraordinary picture of the entrenched flaws in the
current system of drug regulation and drug evaluation."
($1 = 0.6028 British Pounds)
