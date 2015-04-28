GSK shingles vaccine shows benefits across all age groups

LONDON, April 28 An experimental shingles
vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline is effective across all age
groups, researchers said on Tuesday, boosting the prospects of a
key product in the British drugmaker's development pipeline.
In contrast to Merck's established Zostavax,
currently the only product on the market, GSK's vaccine HZ/su
showed no diminution in efficacy with age, according to detailed
results from a large Phase III trial.
Zostavax is less effective among people who are 70 years or
older - a group often at risk from shingles.
Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report on Tuesday that
efficacy across age groups could give HZ/su a meaningful edge
over Zostavax, and GSK's product had the potential to achieve
peak sales of around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) a year.
GSK had said in a brief release in December that HZ/su
reduced the risk of shingles by 97.2 percent in adults aged 50
years and older.
However, the full results of the clinical study giving
age-group breakdowns were only disclosed at a medical congress
in Copenhagen on Tuesday and published online simultaneously in
the New England Journal of Medicine.
These showed efficacy was maintained across age groups,
ranging between 96.6 percent in people aged 50-59 years and 98
percent in those 70 years or older.
The vaccine had a clinically acceptable safety profile,
researchers on the GSK-funded study said, although reports of
injection-site redness, swelling and pain were common.
Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same
virus that causes chickenpox. After an attack of chickenpox, the
virus lies dormant in certain nerve tissue but in older people
in can reappear in the form of shingles.
GSK and Merck's vaccines work in different ways. Zostavax is
a so-called live attenuated virus vaccine while HZ/su combines a
protein found on the virus that causes shingles with an
adjuvant, or booster, which is intended to enhance the
immunological response.
The adjuvant includes a component from U.S. biotech firm
Agenus, which is entitled to royalties on any future
sales.
