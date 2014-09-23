Soda companies to cut calories by 20 percent by 2025 in U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept 23 The largest soda makers in the United States promised on Tuesday to cut the calories in soft drinks nationwide by 20 percent by 2025.

The pledge, announced at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting, follows an agreement between the American Beverage Association, an industry trade group that includes companies like Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc, and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc, and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, founded by the American Heart Association and the Clinton Foundation. The two groups partnered on a separate initiative to reduce beverage calories in schools in 2006.

Soda companies plan to reach their 20 percent goal through education targeted at communities with less interest in and access to lower calorie beverages. They will promote products like bottled water and introduce and expand their offerings of zero calorie or lower calorie products. Initially, those efforts will be rolled out in Little Rock, Arkansas and Los Angeles. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)