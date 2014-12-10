Gilead sued over 'exorbitant' hepatitis C drug prices

Dec 10 Philadelphia's transportation authority
has filed a class action lawsuit accusing Gilead Sciences Inc
of charging "exorbitant" prices for its blockbuster
hepatitis C drug Sovaldi.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Philadelphia
by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, seeks
an unspecified amount of money damages.
Sovaldi, a highly effective treatment for hepatitis C, costs
$1,000 per pill in the United States, or $84,000 for a typical
12-week course. The drug sells for much less in some other
countries.
The lawsuit claims that Gilead's pricing is an abuse of its
patent monopoly on the drug and violates federal antitrust laws.
Gilead's "limited rights as a patent holder do not translate
into a license to price gouge consumers," the lawsuit said.
The transportation authority, which said it has paid more
than $2.4 million for Sovaldi for its employees, is seeking to
represent a class of everyone in the United States who has paid
for Sovaldi or has not been able to afford needed Sovaldi
treatment.
Sovaldi has brought in more than $8.5 billion for Gilead in
the first three quarters of 2014, just under half the company's
total sales.
Gilead did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
The case is Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation
Authority, individually and on behalf of all others similarly
situated, v. Gilead Sciences Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:14-cv-06978.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson,; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi
and Richard Chang)