Medicare costs rise at slowest pace in 6 years-S&P

* Medicare costs up 2.5 pct vs private insurers 7.5 pct
* Hospitals may shift more costs to private insurers -S&P
* Medicare funding in focus with U.S. budget deficit
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 Growth in hospital revenue
from Medicare patients was roughly one-third the rate seen from
patients on private health insurance during the past year,
according to data from Standard & Poor's.
Medicare revenue rose 2.5 percent per patient in the year
before June, the slowest rate since S&P started keeping track
in January 2005, the S&P Healthcare Economic Index showed on
Thursday. Revenue for patients on commercial insurance rose
7.48 percent in the year ending in June.
The S&P Healthcare Economic Indices measure the revenue
hospitals and other healthcare providers receive for treating
each patient under Medicare and commercial insurance programs.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for the
elderly and disabled, with most patients 65 years or older. It
has come under heightened public scrutiny as Congress seeks
ways to cut government spending, with healthcare costs being
one of the biggest contributors.
Defenders of programs like Medicare note that it has done a
better job at negotiating down costs with hospitals and other
providers than insurance companies, and Thursday's data may
bolster that argument.
"In Medicare, the government sets the rules. It's a single
payer, which means it's a single market structure," driving
costs lower, said David Blitzer, chairman of S&P's Index
Committee.
However, Blitzer could not say why Medicare costs were so
much lower than those in the private sector this year, and it
could depend on how hospitals and physicians calculate costs.
For example, in times of economic downturn, hospitals may
have a greater incentive to seek reimbursement for general
costs, such as heating and rent, through private insurers
rather than through Medicare, since Medicare rates are lower,
he said.
"There may also be some downward rate pressure that may be
generated by the government pushing down Medicare costs,"
Blitzer said.
S&P's Hospital Commercial Index, which calculates
hospitals' revenue from private insurers, rose 8.4 percent,
versus 1 percent for hospitals' revenue from Medicare.
As a whole, health care revenue rose 5.6 percent in the
year ending in June, almost 2 percent slower than the prior
year.
Left unreformed, Medicare, along with Social Security and
Medicaid, will devour 100 percent of all tax revenue by 2047,
according to the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office.
Paul Van de Water, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget
and Policy Priorities think-tank who specializes in Medicare
and health coverage issues, said the S&P figures are a reminder
that high healthcare costs are not just a problem for
government.
"In fact, Medicare may be doing better than the private
healthcare sector (in limiting costs)," he said.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)