EU's top court opens door to some stem cell patents

BRIEF-Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Dec 18 An organism incapable of developing into a human being is not a human embryo and may be patented, the European Union's top court said on Thursday, opening the door to certain stem cell patents in the European Union.
The court made this judgement following a case brought by U.S. company International Stem Cell Corporation in Britain over whether it could patent processes covering the use of human egg cells.
"The mere fact that a parthenogenetically-activated human ovum commences a process of development is not sufficient for it to be regarded as a 'human embryo'," the European Court of Justice said.
The court said it left it to British judges to determine whether the organisms used by ISCO met these criteria. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KAR acquires Drivin to bolster data analytic capabilities and strengthen leading remarketing platform
April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, giving investors a reprieve a day after Wall Street lost its footing following weak results from some corporate heavyweights.