After stroke, clot removal saves brain function - studies

Feb 11 Grabbing and removing a clot blocking
blood flow to the brain, rather than just administering
clot-busting drugs, dramatically improves the likelihood that
patients will recover from a stroke, according to two
highly-anticipated studies released on Wednesday.
The larger of the studies found that the procedure nearly
halved the death rate from stroke.
Because three previous studies had failed to show a benefit
from procedures employing clot-removing devices, the latest
research should renew interest in the devices and are likely to
change stroke treatment, experts said.
The two studies used devices made by Covidien, which was
acquired by Medtronic PLC last month and helped pay for
one of the trials. Stryker Corp and privately-held
Penumbra Inc also manufacture devices approved for clot removal.
The research echoes a large Dutch study published in
December, called MR CLEAN, that also found a benefit from
fishing a clot out of an artery. Taken together, they offer "a
really persuasive signal that we're on to something," said Dr.
Patrick Lyden, director of the Stroke Program at Cedars-Sinai
Medical Center in Los Angeles, who was not involved in the
studies.
Lyden, who helped develop clot-busting drugs, said he had
been skeptical of the devices, but called the latest results
"tremendous," adding, "it's a whole new world for us. Medical
centers are going to have to gear up and be able to do this
treatment quickly."
The two studies were reported at the American Heart
Association/American Stroke Association International Stroke
Conference in Nashville and released in summary form by the New
England Journal of Medicine.
In one trial, called ESCAPE and conducted at 22 centers
worldwide, 53 percent of 120 patients who had clot removal via a
tube fed into a blood vessel of the brain were functionally
independent 90 days later. Of the 118 who received only the
standard clot-busting drug, 29 percent were.
While 19 percent of patients receiving drugs alone died
within three months, only 10.4 percent of those whose clots were
removed died.
The second study, called EXTEND-IA and based in Australia,
found that 24 hours after treatment all of the oxygen-starved
brain tissue in 35 patients whose clot was removed was getting
blood again. That compared to 37 percent of the tissue in
patients receiving only the clot-busting drug alteplase.
After three months, 71 percent of the clot-removal group had
achieved functional independence compared to 40 percent given
conventional care.
Both trials were stopped early because the benefits of
extracting the clot were so pronounced.
One reason the results were better than previous ones was
that doctors were selective in whom they tried the procedure on,
said Dr. Michael Hill of Canada's University of Calgary, who led
ESCAPE.
In particular, scans had to identify the blocked artery so
physicians knew where to find the clot, and patients needed to
have "collateral circulation," or some blood flow bypassing the
clot.
Without collateral circulation, Hill said, "the brain dies
very quickly, even in 15 minutes. You can't save those people."
Another possible reason for success was speed: many of the
clots were removed within 84 minutes, an hour faster than in
trials that failed to show a benefit.
(Reporting by Gene Emery; Editing by Sharon Begley and Tom
Brown)