INSIGHT-The cost of cheap drugs? Toxic Indian lake is "superbug hotspot"

* Medak in southern India is major centre for cheap
antibiotics
* Pharmaceutical pollution has been issue for two decades
* Drug makers say complying with rules, situation is
improving
* Campaigners say waterways tainted with antibiotics
* Fears that pollution is fuelling anti-microbial resistance
By Zeba Siddiqui
HYDERABAD, India, Sept 29 Centuries ago, Indian
princes would bathe in the cool Kazhipally lake in Medak. Now,
even the poorest villagers here in India's baking south point to
the barren banks and frothy water and say they avoid going
anywhere near it.
A short drive from the bustling tech hub of Hyderabad, Medak
is the heart of India's antibiotics manufacturing business: a
district of about 2.5 million that has become one of the world's
largest suppliers of cheap drugs to most markets, including the
United States.
But community activists, researchers and some drug company
employees say the presence of more than 300 drug firms, combined
with lax oversight and inadequate water treatment, has left
lakes and rivers laced with antibiotics, making this a giant
Petri dish for anti-microbial resistance.
"Resistant bacteria are breeding here and will affect the
whole world," said Kishan Rao, a doctor and activist who has
been working in Patancheru, a Medak industrial zone where many
drug manufacturers have bases, for more than two decades.
Drugmakers in Medak, including large Indian firms Dr Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and
Hetero Drugs Ltd, and U.S. giant Mylan Inc, say they
comply with local environmental rules and do not discharge
effluent into waterways.
National and local government are divided on the scale of
the problem.
While the Central Pollution Control Board (PCB) in New Delhi
categorises Medak's Patancheru area as "critically polluted",
the state PCB says its own monitoring shows the situation has
improved.
The rise of drug-resistant "superbugs" is a growing threat
to modern medicine, with the emergence in the past year of
infections resistant to even last-resort antibiotics.
In the United States alone, antibiotic-resistant bacteria
cause 2 million serious infections and 23,000 deaths annually,
according to health officials.
Thirteen leading drugmakers promised last week to clean up
pollution from factories making antibiotics as part of a drive
to fight the rise of drug-resistant superbugs, while United
Nations member countries pledged for the first time to take
steps to tackle the threat.
MAJOR EARNER
Patancheru is one of the main pharmaceutical manufacturing
hubs in Telangana state, where the sector accounts for around 30
percent of GDP, according to commerce ministry data. Drug
exports from state capital Hyderabad are worth around $14
billion annually.
Local doctor Rao pointed to studies by scientists from
Sweden's University of Gothenburg that have found very high
levels of pharmaceutical pollution in and around Kazhipally
lake, along with the presence of antibiotic-resistant genes.
The scientists have been publishing research on pollution in
the area for nearly a decade. Their first study, in 2007, said
antibiotic concentrations in effluent from a treatment plant
used by drug factories were higher than would be expected in the
blood of patients undergoing a course of treatment. That
effluent was discharged into local lakes and rivers, they said.
"The polluted lakes harboured considerably higher
proportions of ciprofloxacin-resistant and
sulfamethoxazole-resistant bacteria than did other Indian and
Swedish lakes included for comparison," said their latest
report, in 2015, referring to the generic names of two widely
used antibiotics.
Those findings are disputed by local government officials
and industry representatives.
The Hyderabad-based Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of
India (BDMAI) said the state pollution control board had found
no antibiotics in its own study of water in Kazhipally lake. The
state PCB did not provide a copy of this report, despite several
requests from Reuters.
"I have not seen any credible report that says that the
drugs are no longer there," Joakim Larsson, a professor of
environmental pharmacology at the University of Gothenburg who
led the first Swedish study and took part in the others, told
Reuters by email.
"There might very well have been improvements, but without
data, I do not know."
WATER TREATMENT
Local activists and researchers say the Common Effluent
Treatment Plant (CETP) built in Medak in the 1990s was
ill-equipped to handle large volumes of pharmaceutical waste.
After protests and court cases brought by local villagers a
20-km (12-mile) pipeline was built to take effluent to another
plant near Hyderabad. But activists say that merely diverted the
problem - waste sent there, they say, mixes with domestic sewage
before the treated effluent is discharged into the Musi river.
A study published this year by researchers from the Indian
Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, found very high levels of
broad-spectrum antibiotics in the Musi, a tributary of the
Krishna, one of India's longest rivers.
Local government officials responsible for the plants did
not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Nearly a dozen current and former officials from companies
producing medicines in Patancheru told Reuters that factory
staff from various firms often illegally dump untreated chemical
effluent into boreholes inside plants, or even directly into
local water bodies at night.
All the officials spoke on condition of anonymity and
Reuters was unable to independently verify those allegations.
Major manufacturers in the area, including Dr Reddy's and
Mylan, said they operated so-called zero liquid discharge (ZLD)
technology and processed waste onsite.
"Mylan is not dumping any effluent into the environment,
borewells or the CETP," said spokeswoman Nina Devlin.
Dr Reddy's said it recycled water onsite and complied with
all environmental regulations.
The same industry officials who spoke to Reuters said the
pollution control board rarely checked waste-treatment practices
at factories, adding that penalties for breaches were meagre.
The Telangana state government did not respond to requests
for comment.
"We are aware some companies are releasing more than the
allowed effluent, but they are profit-making companies," said
state PCB spokesman N. Raveendher. "We do try and take action
against the offenders, but we cannot kill the industry also."
Many smaller companies also lacked the funds to install
expensive machinery for treating waste, he added.
COURT BATTLES
A series of local court cases have been filed stretching
back two decades, accusing drug companies of pollution and local
authorities of poor checks. In some cases, companies have been
ordered to pay annual compensation to villagers, but many are
still grinding through India's tortuous legal system.
Wahab Ahmed, 50, owns five acres of land near the shores of
Kazhipally lake, where he grew rice until a decade ago. He says
the worsening industrial pollution from several nearby
pharmaceutical factories left his land barren.
"We have protested, sued, and done all sorts of things over
the years ... that's how some of us are now getting around 1,700
rupees (roughly $20) a year from the companies," he said.
"But what can you do with that small sum today?"
More than 200 companies were named as respondents in the
case he was referring to, filed by a non-profit organisation on
behalf of villagers.
While pollution of farmland is a serious problem for
villagers who depend on it for their livelihood, the potential
incubation of "superbugs" in Medak's waterways has wider
implications.
The issue is particularly worrisome in India, where many
waterways also contain harmful bacteria from human sewage. The
more such bacteria are exposed to antibiotics, the greater the
chances they will mutate and render such drugs ineffective
against them.
The risk is that resistant bacteria would then infect people
and be spread by travel.
So far, most of the focus worldwide on antimicrobial
resistance has been on over-use of drugs in human medicine and
farming.
"Pollution from antibiotic factories is a third big factor
in causing antimicrobial resistance," the chairman of one of the
world's largest drugmakers told Reuters. "But it is largely
overlooked."
($1 = 67.0654 Indian rupees)
