Gates Foundation backs Takeda polio vaccine with $38 mln grant

| LONDON
LONDON May 9 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals
is to get $38 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation to develop a crucial, low-cost polio vaccine for use
in developing countries.
As part of a global plan to eradicate the crippling disease,
of which experts say the world could see the last case this
year, countries will need to switch from using oral polio
vaccine (OPV) to using so-called inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)
to ensure the disease does not reappear.
Experts fear a substantial worldwide shortage of IPV once
every country in the world is ready to make the switch, and
polio eradication strategists have been looking at how to avert
that shortfall by encouraging new manufacturers into the sector.
Chris Elias, the Gates Foundation's head of global
development, said the partnership would help "ensure that the
world has enough vaccine to get the job done and maintain a
polio-free world".
Takeda said in a statement it would use the Gates funding to
develop, license and supply at least 50 million doses per year
of so-called Sabin-strain inactivated poliovirus vaccine (sIPV)
to more than 70 developing countries.
The shot will be made available at an affordable price for
countries supported by the GAVI vaccines alliance, which is
backed by the Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization,
UNICEF and others to fund immunisation programs in poor
countries.
Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible
paralysis within hours - and WHO's repeated warning is that as
long as any polio virus is circulating, people are at risk.
But the world is now on the brink of wiping out polio
forever, with only 12 cases of the contagious viral disease
recorded worldwide so far this year - in Pakistan and
Afghanistan.
Global health experts say stopping all polio transmission is
possible by the end of this year. The full official, global
eradication of polio could be declared by the end of this
decade.
Rajeev Venkayya, head of vaccines for Takeda, said the Gates
funding would enable his firm to de-risk the investment needed
to take the sIPV though final stage clinical trials, licensure,
and then onto the market
The vaccine, which was originally licensed from the Japan
Polio Research Institute, has already completed mid-stage Phase
II trials, Venkayya said. Once it has been fully developed,
tested and licenced, it will be manufactured at Takeda's
facility in Hikari, Japan.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by G Crosse)