New wheelchair lets you cruise through town standing

YOQNEAM, Israel, Sept 12 Israeli technology
start-up UPnRIDE Robotics is launching an innovative upright,
self-stabilising wheelchair at a medical conference in Germany
next month and the company hopes the device will hit the market
next year.
Before then, UPnRIDE needs to pass two clinical trials, one
with the U.S. veteran association in New York, to help it get
regulatory approval and ensure health insurance companies can
assist customers with the hefty price tag.
The company was founded by Amit Goffer, 63, who created a
robotic exoskeleton at his previous venture ReWalk Robotics
that helps people paralysed from the waist down to
walk.
But Goffer, who has been confined to a wheelchair since an
all-terrain vehicle accident in 1997, has never been able to use
his first invention because his injuries left him with limited
function in his arms.
With his new four-wheel chair, which uses a gyroscope
similar to that in a two-wheeled Segway and self-stabilising
software, Goffer can manoeuvre upright over uneven urban terrain
and join conversations face to face with people standing up.
"The dignity, self esteem ... to feel like part of society
again, the core of society, not the fringe of society - the
psychological effect is dramatic," Goffer said.
UPRIGHT
For people with serious spinal cord injuries, the act of
standing also helps stave off cardiovascular, respiratory and
other problems that can arise, said Gabi Zeilig, director of the
neurological rehabilitation department at Israel's Sheba Medical
Center.
"The (UPnRIDE) idea is fascinating," he said. "There are
devices today to move from one place to another, but for short
distances and never on a sloped ground."
In the coming weeks, Zeilig will run a clinical trial of the
product while a second study will be done by the U.S. Department
of Veterans Affairs in New York, said UPnRIDE Chief Executive
Oren Tamari.
He said the key function was UPnRIDE's ability to adjust and
stabilize itself, so no matter what surface angle the device was
on, the user would always be upright, maintaining a steady
centre of gravity and minimising the risk of falling over.
About one percent of the population uses a wheelchair, he
said, but only 10 percent of that group has the sufficient upper
body function to use the ReWalk exoskeleton, so UPnRIDE targets
the rest.
High-end wheelchairs cost between $15-50,000, Tamari said,
and "our target is to be somewhere in the middle".
