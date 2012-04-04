WHO brokers deal to stamp out tobacco smuggling

* WHO accord would set up track and tracing system for
cigarettes
* Smuggling robs states of up to $50 bln in lost taxes
annually
* Governments still have to adopt new treaty in November
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 4 Health officials on Wednesday
provisionally agreed a global deal to combat tobacco smuggling,
a trade the World Health Organisation said makes harmful smoking
too cheap and robs finance ministries of up to $50 billion a
year.
The agreement will require manufacturers to be licensed and
tobacco packaging to bear markings so that any goods seized on
illegal markets can be traced back through the supply chain,
including the companies that shipped them, to see where they
were diverted.
Tobacco products sold in duty-free shops and over the
Internet are covered by the accord, which obliges authorities to
provide legal assistance to other countries investigating
illicit but highly lucrative trade channels, WHO officials said.
Formally a protocol to the 2005 Framework Convention on
Tobacco Control (FCTC), the world's first public health pact,
the new agreement was reached after nearly five years of
negotiations, including a fifth and final round this past week.
"The primary objective of the protocol is to protect public
health from this deadly trade," the U.S.-based advocacy group
Corporate Accountability International said in a statement
issued at the conclusion of the closed-door talks.
Tarik Jasarevic, WHO spokesman, told Reuters: "The text has
been agreed by consensus."
Tobacco kills nearly 6 million people a year from
cardiovascular disease, cancers, diabetes and other illnesses,
according to the United Nations agency.
The text, hammered out by 800 officials from 135 countries,
is likely to be adopted at a WHO meeting in Seoul this November.
It then needs ratification by 40 countries to enter into force,
a process expected to take two years.
"It will be mandatory, an international requirement for all
cigarette packages, every single package will have that
mandatory mark," Dr. Haik Nikogosian, who heads the tobacco
treaty's secretariat at the WHO, told a news briefing last week.
Nikogosian said in total, government exchequers lost $40
billion to $50 billion a year to smuggling in lost duty and
unpaid taxes.
"If you bring even half of that back to the governments by
enforcing a strong protocol, imagine what the effect is for
governments, particularly for the developing countries," he
said.
Several countries in which major tobacco companies are
based, including the United States and Switzerland, will not be
subject to the smuggling clampdown as they never ratified the
original treaty, although they do have their own measures.
"For nearly five years, Big Tobacco has fought tooth and
nail throughout these negotiations in an effort to undermine
progress, thwart public health policy and police itself with
regards to illicit trade," said John Stewart of Corporate
Accountability International.
"But the text of the final Protocol reflects delegates'
resolve ... to stand together for public health and against Big
Tobacco," he said.
Tobacco giants Philip Morris International and
British American Tobacco have previously said they
would back a protocol with effective measures against illicit
trade.