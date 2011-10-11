UPDATE 3-WHO says world TB cases decline for first time

* Tuberculosis deaths down to 1.4 mln in 2010; 8.8 mln ill
* Death rate falls 40 pct in 2010 from 1990
* Drug-resistant TB remains big challenge
* TB as global pandemic affects almost third of world
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 The number of people getting
sick with tuberculosis has dropped for the first time, while
the death toll from the disease reached its lowest level in a
decade, helped by progress in countries like China, the World
Health Organization said on Tuesday.
In 2010, 8.8 million people fell ill with TB and 1.4
million died, both marking a notable decline over prior years,
the United Nations health agency said in releasing its 2011
Global Tuberculosis Control Report.
"The findings reflect a significant milestone for global
health," said Dr. Mario Raviglione, director of the WHO's Stop
TB Department, at a news briefing. "But history teaches that we
cannot be complacent about TB. The international community
therefore must not perceive these achievements as job done."
TB is a worldwide pandemic, with about a third of the
world's population infected with the bacteria, although only a
small portion ever develop the disease.
The WHO has revised its estimates to show that the absolute
number of cases has been on a decline since 2006, not on a
slight rise as previously reported. The number of people ill
with TB peaked at 9 million in 2005.
The death toll from TB peaked at 1.8 million in 2003.
The WHO officials attributed the decline to better data
collection around the world; increased funding in China for
addressing TB; better prevention and care in the former
countries of the Soviet Union and Latin America as their
standard of living improves; and a drop-off of infection in
Africa, which had peaked with the HIV epidemic.
The TB bacteria destroys patients' lung tissue, causing
them to cough up the bacteria, which then spreads through the
air and can be inhaled by others. If untreated, each person
with active TB can infect on average 10 to 15 people a year.
TB is especially common in Latin America and the Caribbean,
Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and Russia.
The countries the WHO especially noted for progress in the
fight against the disease were Kenya, the United Republic of
Tanzania, Brazil and China, which saw a drop of nearly 80
percent to 55,000 TB deaths in 2010 since 1990.
Globally, the TB death rate dropped 40 percent in 2010
compared to 1990, and all regions except Africa were on track
to reach a 50 percent mortality decline by 2015.
For full report from the WHO, see www.who.int/tb.
CHALLENGE OF DRUG RESISTANCE
Some countries routinely vaccinate children with Bacillus
Calmette-Guerin, made by several companies including Merck & Co
Inc (MRK.N). The vaccine doesn't always protect against TB.
The infection is also treatable by antibiotics, such as
isoniazid or Sanofi's (SASY.PA) Rifadin, but they must be taken
daily for months to be effective.
Because people do not always take the drugs as directed,
multidrug-resistant (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant
(XDR-TB) strains have emerged. Leaving them untreated increases
the risk of drug-resistant strains of TB spreading.
In March of this year, the WHO warned that more than 2
million people will contract MDR-TB by 2015. [ID:nLDE72M2G6]
Drug-resistant TB strains remain one of the biggest
challenges, as only about 16 percent of patients diagnosed with
MDR-TB are actually getting treatment, said Dr. Katherine
Floyd, coordinator of the TB monitoring and evaluation unit at
the Stop TB department.
"There is little interest by the industry in developing new
drugs in general for antibiotics, but when it comes to TB in
particular ... they cannot count on making a lot of money off
the drugs and therefore don't invest," Raviglione said.
Although many advances have been made in increasing access
to diagnostic technology, clinics and treatment around the
world, countries pay for some 86 percent of all anti-TB funding
and continue to struggle with funding gaps.
With that in mind, global health experts warned against
complacency about the reported improvement.
"We know from the past experience that as soon as you drop
the guard, TB comes back," said USAID's Dr. Ariel
Pablos-Mendez.
