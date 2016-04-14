U.S. prescription drug spending to hit $400 bln a year by 2020 -IMS

| April 14
April 14 U.S. annual spending on prescription
medicines will increase 22 percent over the next five years,
climbing as high as $400 billion in 2020, according to a report
released by health care information company IMS Health Holdings
Inc on Thursday.
Those figures, which take into account anticipated
discounts, rebates and other price concessions that have become
common, represent an annual growth rate of 4 percent to 7
percent through 2020, according to the report.
Using wholesale prices, IMS sees U.S. spending rising 46
percent to as high as $640 billion in 2020.
As politicians, including U.S. Democratic presidential
front-runner Hillary Clinton, call for drugmakers to rein in
price increases, spending on prescription drugs is expected to
grow at a faster rate through 2020 than over the past five
years, although slower than for 2014-2015, when introduction of
new hepatitis C cures fueled a spike in spending.
The average net price increase for branded drugs was just
2.8 percent in 2015, according to IMS, versus 12.4 percent using
wholesale prices.
"That reflects the new dynamics in the marketplace, where we
have heightened competition in several major therapy areas,
including diabetes, with manufacturers taking price concessions
through rebates," said Murray Aitken, executive director of IMS
Institute for Healthcare Informatics, which produced the report.
It also reflects more aggressive tactics by pharmacy benefit
managers and health insurers to restrict access to certain drugs
unless manufacturers agree to hefty discounts, he said.
Research pipelines filled with innovative medicines should
ensure a high number of new drug launches by 2020, led by
expensive cancer treatments.
U.S. oncology drug spending reached $39.1 billion in 2015,
an 18-percent jump, while treatments for autoimmune diseases,
such as rheumatoid arthritis, rose nearly 29 percent to $30.2
billion.
"Our spending on those drugs will be relatively high but
still manageable ... because they will be offset by more modest
price increases for branded drugs and a rising level of savings
from drugs losing patent protection," Aitken said.
Upcoming high-profile patent expirations include
AstraZeneca's Crestor and Pfizer Inc's Lyrica
and Viagra. By 2020, there will also be increased competition
from cheaper versions of pricey biotech medicines, known as
biosimilars. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has so far
approved two biosimilars, with many more in development.
In 2015, generic drugs, including off-patent medicines still
sold under brand names, accounted for nearly 89 percent of all
prescriptions filled, IMS reported.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Bill Rigby)