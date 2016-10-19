WHO seeks new mechanism for crisis vaccine supplies at low cost

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 19 The World Health Organization,
drugmakers and humanitarian groups are hammering out details of
a new vaccine supply system aimed at getting vital shots to
vulnerable people in crises such as wars or natural disasters.
The mechanism, which so far has British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline signed up to provide its pneumonia
vaccine at the lowest possible price, will ask other major
pharmaceutical firms including Pfizer and Merck
to make similar cut-price agreements for emergencies only.
"The idea is that this will set a model in place for other
manufacturers to put their vaccines on the table," said Greg
Elder, a medical coordinator with the international charity
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) which joined talks on the issue
at the WHO's Geneva headquarters last week.
A spokesman for the WHO said the humanitarian vaccine
mechanism - which would only be used in crisis situations -
could mean reaching millions of vulnerable people with
protective shots against potential killers such as measles,
yellow fever and pneumonia.
For now, GSK has pledged to make its PCV-10 vaccine for
pneumococcal infection available at its lowest possible price,
he said, and other manufacturers are considering which of their
shots might also be included.
Signing up would mean drugmakers agreeing to supply the
shots at a price equivalent to that paid by the United Nations
children's fund UNICEF for vaccines supplied under the GAVI
Vaccines Alliance to low and middle-income countries who can't
afford to pay full price.
Yet unlike GAVI, the cheaper emergency vaccines would be
accessible only to non-governmental organisations such as MSF
and other charities and humanitarian groups - not to health
ministries or national authorities.
This, said MSF's Elder, will ensure drugmakers are not
exposed to having to supply large quantities of vaccines at
rock-bottom prices that could dent their profits.
"We're talking about a very specific cohort - refugees,
displaced populations, people who have gone through a lot of
trauma and have had to flee their homes," Elder said.
"It's a small group of people who are caught in the middle
of emergencies and can fall through the gaps. And it's a minute
fraction of their (the drug companies') global market."
The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
& Associations (IFPMA) and the Developing Countries Vaccine
Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), who took part in the talks
"expressed great interest" and said they would take the idea to
their members, according to Noni MacDonald, an immunisation
specialist and professor of paediatrics at Canada's Dalhousie
Medical School, who chaired the meeting.
Philippe Duclos, a senior WHO expert on immunisation, said
the hope is that the mechanism will ultimately cover some 23
shots against diseases ranging from cholera to rabies to polio
to hepatitis to yellow fever.
"Of course some vaccines are more important in certain
emergencies than in others," he said. "What we need is to
rationalise, quickly, in each emergency, which ones are needed."
MacDonald said that while there is a way to go to agree
prices and supplies, she is confident that starting with GSK's
pneumococcal shot will show how the system can work for others.
"It's rare to have such disparate groups come together so
solidly to support the way forward," she told Reuters.
"It's going to take a lot of effort and education to make
this process work, but we're all agreed it's important - and
failure to deliver is not an option because lives depend upon
getting this done right."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Richard Balmforth)