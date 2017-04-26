Global foundation launches value-based healthcare pilots

| April 26
April 26 Key healthcare stakeholders, led by the
World Economic Forum, plan pilot programs this year to show the
value of a new model for healthcare that would track and pay for
treatment based on how well it works rather than the volume of
care.
The first pilot, being set up in Atlanta, Georgia, will
focus on treating heart failure.
Signatories include Novartis AG, maker of heart
failure drug Entresto, drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
, medical device maker Medtronic Plc, integrated
health insurer/provider Kaiser Permanente, Qualcomm Inc's
health-data unit, and health officials from the
Netherlands and Britain.
Novartis' sales of Entresto have disappointed as doctors
hesitate to switch patients from older drugs and insurers push
back on reimbursement for the $4,500-a-year drug. The company
has conducted studies showing the drug's impact on
hospitalization and quality of life, and done deals where
insurers cover it based on patient outcomes.
The notion of linking healthcare decisions to value -- and
deliver better patient outcomes at lower cost -- has been around
for about a decade, but implementation has proven difficult.
"Hospitals, primary care practices, the way people get paid
-- all of that has to be transformed," said Harvard Business
School Professor Michael Porter. "The push back is not on the
ideas, it's on implementation."
The WEF, a global foundation fostering cooperation between
public and private sectors, is urging global leaders to focus on
patient outcomes.
"We believe that this is a model that should be adopted
globally ... We plan on sticking with this for several years,"
said Rick Valencia, president of Qualcomm Life.
But questions remain about the U.S. government's commitment
to health reform.
"Something of a political war is underway in healthcare,"
Porter said. "The AMA (American Medical Association) has been a
great supporter of the old system. The private insurance
industry, although there are important exceptions, has also been
holding this back -- they are doing pretty well the way it is.
They are making good margins."
He said the Trump administration has sent "mixed signals"
about outcomes-based healthcare.
"Medical device and pharmaceutical companies are starting to
realize that if they don't change the nature of healthcare,
their prices will be cut," Porter said. "If they want to make
good profits ... they are going to have to prove that their drug
actually lowers the overall cost of care."
Regional pilots are planned for The Netherlands, Singapore
and China.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Sandra Maler)