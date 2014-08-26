UPDATE 5-WHO urges stiff regulatory curbs on e-cigarettes

(Adds details from briefing, activist comment, London byline)
By Stephanie Nebehay and Ben Hirschler
GENEVA/LONDON, Aug 26 The World Health
Organization (WHO) called for stiff regulation of electronic
cigarettes as well as bans on indoor use, advertising and sales
to minors, in the latest bid to control the booming new market.
In a long-awaited report that will be debated by member
states at a meeting in October in Moscow, the United Nations
health agency on Tuesday also voiced concern about the
concentration of the $3 billion market in the hands of big
tobacco companies.
"In a nutshell, the WHO report shows that e-cigarettes and
similar devices pose threats to public health," Douglas
Bettcher, director of the agency's department on
non-communicable diseases, told a news briefing in Geneva.
The uptake of e-cigarettes, which use battery-powered
cartridges to produce a nicotine-laced vapour, has rocketed in
the past two years, but there is fierce debate about the risks.
Because they are so new, there is a lack of long-term
scientific evidence to support their safety, and some fear they
could lead to nicotine addiction and tobacco smoking.
"We must emphasise that the onus of responsibility for
showing safety, for answering many of these questions, must be
on the companies and the industries owning them," Bettcher said.
"The reports finds, at this point in time anyway, that there
is insufficient evidence to conclude that e-cigarettes help
users to quit smoking or not. The jury is still out," he said.
The European Union has already agreed to requirements around
advertising and packaging to ensure the safety and quality of
e-cigarettes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed
banning sales to anyone under 18 but no curbs on advertising.
Activists welcomed the WHO recommendations.
"As Big Tobacco corners the e-cigarette market, it is using
e-cigarettes as a global PR scheme to gloss over its tarnished
image, positioning itself as a 'solution' to the problem it
drives. In reality, the e-cigarette industry is taking advantage
of the regulatory vacuum to employ the Big Tobacco playbook to
hook a new generation on its products," said John Stewart of the
U.S.-based group Corporate Accountability International.
REGULATORY OPTIONS
The WHO launched a public health campaign against tobacco a
decade ago. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control,
which entered into force in 2005, has been ratified by 179
states, although not the United States.
There are 466 brands of e-cigarettes, and the industry
represents "an evolving frontier filled with promise and threat
for tobacco control", the WHO said in the report.
It urged a range of regulatory options including banning
vending machines in most locations and preventing e-cigarette
makers from making health claims, such as that they help people
quit smoking, until there is hard evidence.
Smokers should use a combination of already approved
treatments for kicking the habit, it said.
While e-cigarettes are likely to be less toxic than
conventional ones, the WHO dismissed the idea that e-cigarettes
merely produced "water vapour", arguing they exposed bystanders
and non-smokers to nicotine and other toxic substances.
Dr. Armando Peruga, of the WHO's Tobacco Free Initiative,
said the contents of e-cigarettes vary but that the aerosol
expelled by their users contains nicotine, which is known to
alter brain development, and other toxins.
"There are brands for example that contain formaldehyde,
which is a cancer-causing element, at the same level as some
cigarettes," Peruga told reporters.
"Depending on the brand, some studies have found that they
contain heavy metals, for example cadmium which is completely a
cancer-causing agent," Peruga said. Others have been found to
contain nickel or acrolein, a respiratory irritant, he said.
Their use also posed a threat to adolescents and the
foetuses of pregnant women, the WHO said.
BACON TO BUBBLE GUM
One concern is that e-cigarettes may tempt children, and the
report called for a ban on flavours until there was proof they
did not attract adolescents. E-cigarettes can be customised
with flavours ranging from bacon to bubble gum.
Scientists are divided on the risks and potential benefits
of e-cigarettes.
One group of researchers warned the WHO in May not to
classify them as tobacco products, arguing that doing so would
jeopardise an opportunity to slash disease and deaths caused by
smoking.
Opposing experts argued a month later that the WHO should
hold firm to its plan for strict regulations.
Major tobacco companies including Imperial Tobacco,
Altria Group, Philip Morris International and
British American Tobacco are increasingly launching
their own e-cigarette brands as sales of conventional products
stall in Western markets.
Two major national producers, China Tobacco and Indian
Tobacco Company, have recently become producers, Bettcher said.
A Wells Fargo analyst report in July projected that U.S.
sales of e-cigarettes would outpace conventional ones by 2020.
A BAT spokesman said overly restrictive regulations could
prevent smokers from being aware of a less risky alternative to
smoking, and "this can only be bad thing for public health".
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by
Angus MacSwan, David Clarke and Jane Baird)