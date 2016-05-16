U.N. committee finds weed killer glyphosate unlikely to cause cancer

LONDON May 16 The weed-killing pesticide
glyphosate, made by Monsanto and widely used in
agriculture and by gardeners, probably does not cause cancer,
according to a new safety review by United Nations health,
agriculture and food experts.
In a statement likely to intensify a row over its potential
health impact, experts from the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) said
glyphosate is "unlikely to pose a carcinogenic risk to humans"
exposed to it through food. It is mostly used on crops.
Having reviewed the scientific evidence, the joint WHO/FAO
committee also said glyphosate is unlikely to be genotoxic in
humans. In other words, it is not likely to have a destructive
effect on cells' genetic material.
The conclusion contradicts a finding by the WHO's Lyon-based
International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which in
March 2015 said glyphosate is "probably" able to cause cancer in
humans and classified it as a so-called Group 2A carcinogen.
Seven months after the IARC review, the European Food Safety
Authority (EFSA), an independent agency funded by the European
Union, published a different assessment, saying glyphosate is
"unlikely to pose a carcinogenic hazard to humans".
The differing findings thrust glyphosate into the centre of
a row involving EU and U.S. politicians and regulators, the IARC
experts, environmental and agricultural specialists and the WHO.
Diazinon and malathion, two other pesticides reviewed by the
WHO/FAO committee, which met last week and issued its
conclusions in a statement on Monday, were also found to be
unlikely to be carcinogenic.
