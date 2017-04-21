WHO urges action over growing hepatitis epidemic

| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from
hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are
unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially
life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on
Friday.
In its first global report on the infection, the WHO said
that with millions at risk of a slow progression to chronic
liver disease, cancer and premature death, swift action on
testing and treatment was needed.
"Viral hepatitis is now a major public health challenge that
requires an urgent response," the WHO's director general
Margaret Chan said in a statement.
The 325 million cases reported are of hepatitis B (HBV) or
hepatitis C virus (HCV) – the main types of the five different
hepatitis infections and responsible for 96 percent of deaths
from the disease.
HBV infection requires lifelong treatment, for which the WHO
recommends tenofovir, a generic anti-viral drug also used in HIV
treatment.
Hepatitis C can be cured relatively swiftly, but the
medicines are too expensive for many patients.
Pressure over pricing has been growing, notably on U.S.
manufacturer Gilead Sciences - which has developed some
of the most effective treatments - and the company has taken
some steps to offer discounts and provide access programmes.
That includes allowing Indian drugmakers to manufacture much
lower-cost versions of them for sale in developing countries.
Gottfried Hirnschall, director of WHO's Department of HIV
and the Global Hepatitis Programme, said the WHO was working
with governments, drugmakers and diagnostics companies to
improve access.
"More countries are making hepatitis services available for
people in need - a diagnostic test costs less than $1 and the
cure for hepatitis C can be below $200," he said. "But the data
clearly highlight the urgency with which we must address the
remaining gaps in testing and treatment."
Viral hepatitis killed 1.34 million people in 2015, a toll
comparable to tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. But while TB and AIDS
deaths are falling, hepatitis deaths are on the rise and have
increased by 22 percent since 2000, the WHO said.
Around 1.75 million people were newly infected with HCV in
2015, bringing the global total to 71 million, with experts
identifying unsafe healthcare procedures and injection drug use
as the top causes.
New B virus infections are falling, thanks to a vaccine
given as a part of childhood immunisation that 84 percent of
babies born in 2015 were given, according to the WHO report.
