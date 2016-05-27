WHO guidance on infant milk formulas gets lukewarm backing

| GENEVA
GENEVA May 27 National health officials stopped
short on Friday of fully endorsing World Health Organization
(WHO) guidelines to end the aggressive marketing of breast milk
substitutes and baby foods for newborn and older infants.
Activists said the consensus, hammered out in negotiations
chaired by Ecuador, overcame resistance by dairy producers led
by the United States, European Union and New Zealand.
But they said they feared that national health authorities
will not feel obliged to implement the recommendations because
the compromise language fell short of calling for applying the
WHO guidelines clearly favouring breastfeeding for infants.
"We have a consensus resolution," Ecuadorian diplomat
Martina Martinez told Reuters after the closed-door session. The
statement is expected to be adopted by WHO's Assembly of 194
member states on Saturday.
The text "welcomes with appreciation" the WHO technical
guidance but does not "endorse" it, as in an earlier draft,
officials said.
The WHO guidelines, entitled "Guidance on ending the
inappropriate promotion of foods for infants and young
children", say breast milk substitutes and milk products for
infants from 6 to 36 months of age "should not be marketed".
They say all such products should include clearly visible
label information "on the importance of continued breastfeeding
for up to two years or beyond and the importance of not
introducing complementary feeding before six months of age".
Worldwide sales of formula milks are estimated to be worth
nearly $45 billion, with Nestle and Danone
among the biggest distributors, activists say.
Breast milk substitutes, especially products called "follow
up milks" and "growing up formulas" for older infants, are
heavily promoted and often confuse young mothers with their
claims, they say.
"These new processed, expensive milks, often sweetened and
flavoured, are not only unnecessary, but contribute to the
alarming rates of childhood overweight and obesity - underlying
factors in chronic diseases," the International Baby Food Action
Network (IBFAN) said in a statement on Thursday.
The Obama administration was under heavy lobbying by both
the U.S. dairy industry and health campaigners critical of these
milk products, diplomats said.
"The United States is content, we joined the consensus,"
Jimmy Kolker, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs, in the
Department of Health and Human Services, told Reuters.
"It took a long time for the WHO to develop the guidance and
it took a long time for us to negotiate it," he said. "In any
resolution, there are trade-offs."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Heneghan)