UPDATE 1-WHO says Angola, Congo yellow fever outbreak under control

By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 13 A yellow fever outbreak in
Angola and Congo has been brought under control by a major
vaccination campaign, the World Health Organization's director
of infectious hazard management Sylvie Briand said on Tuesday.
"One (piece of) good news is that this outbreak is under
control now. We haven't had any new cases in Angola since June
23, and since July 12 in DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo),"
Briand told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.
The entire Congolese capital of Kinshasa, 7.7 million
people, had been vaccinated in less than 10 days, as well as 3
million in border areas to prevent transmission from Angola, and
another 3 million on the Angolan side of the border, where a
second phase of vaccinations would be carried out soon.
"So far in Angola more than 15 million people (have been
vaccinated), this represents 65 percent of the population. So we
still have to protect certain districts and provinces but the
risk of a major outbreak I think is now over," she said.
But there were still 32 endemic countries in Africa, so
further outbreaks could not be ruled out, including in the parts
of Congo that had not been vaccinated recently, she said.
At the end of August the WHO said the trend was "extremely
positive" but it was too early to say the outbreak had been
stopped completely, with 1,000 confirmed cases and up to 6,000
suspected cases of the mosquito-borne disease.
The outbreak is the worst in decades among unprotected
African populations and has killed more than 400 people.
The vaccination campaigns have depleted the global stockpile
of 6 million doses twice this year, forcing doctors to switch to
administering one-fifth of the normal dose, a tactic that the
WHO says gives at least temporary protection from the disease.
On Monday experts from WHO and other health agencies met in
Geneva to discuss a long-term strategy to prevent future large
outbreaks of yellow fever.
The risk of such outbreaks has risen due to urbanisation and
increasing mobility of the population, and this year it was
especially acute because of the El Nino weather phenomenon which
multiplied mosquito numbers, she said.
The recent mass vaccination campaign aimed not only to stop
the transmission of the virus but also to preempt transmission
during the rainy season, which is already starting in some
areas, Briand said.
