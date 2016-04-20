Angola yellow fever outbreak exposes vaccine supply dilemma

* Angola outbreak kills 250, depletes vaccine supplies
* Calls for use of reduced dose vaccine resisted by WHO
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 20 The worst yellow fever outbreak
in decades has killed 250 people in Angola and is straining
global vaccine supplies, posing a dilemma for health officials
who fear it could spread further in Africa and possibly into
Asia.
Some experts have called for a radical switch in strategy to
use just one-tenth of the usual vaccine dose to conserve scarce
stocks but the World Health Organization (WHO) says it can't be
sure this would work.
Yellow fever is transmitted by the same mosquitoes that
spread the Zika and dengue viruses, although it is a much more
serious disease with death rates as high as 75 percent in severe
cases requiring admission to hospital.
The condition, which takes its name from the jaundiced
colour of some patients, has spread to the Democratic Republic
of Congo and there is concern it could gain a foothold for the
first time in Asia.
The WHO says cases of yellow fever imported into China,
which has close commercial ties with oil-rich Angola, show that
"this outbreak constitutes a potential threat for the entire
world".
And it is warning that further spread elsewhere in Africa
and Asia would increase the squeeze on vaccine supplies and
could interrupt routine immunisation.
Adding to the problem is the complicated process of making
yellow fever vaccine, which means there is no quick way to boost
supplies. Manufacturers, including the Institut Pasteur,
government factories in Brazil and Russia, and French drugmaker
Sanofi, use a time-consuming method involving sterile
chicken eggs.
A short-term solution could be to slash the dose, since
research suggests just one-tenth can produce the same immune
response as a full dose, according to Jack Woodall, a retired
virologist who formerly worked for the WHO and the U.S. Centers
of Disease Control and Prevention.
"We need to get a low-dose vaccine authorised as soon as
possible because if we keep using full doses we will never catch
up," he said.
Woodall and colleagues laid out the case for the emergency
use of a one-tenth dose in an article in The Lancet medical
journal on April 16.
The WHO, however, is not convinced. A spokesman said more
research was needed to measure immune response in children and
duration of protection. The availability of suitable syringes
for delivering a smaller dose was also a limiting factor, he
said.
