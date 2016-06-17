Experts back plan to stretch yellow fever vaccine supply - WHO

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
GENEVA, June 17 Independent experts have recommended using a fifth of the standard dose of yellow fever vaccine in the event of a global shortage to combat the worst outbreak in decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
"Experts agreed to propose if necessary, if there is a shortage of vaccine, to divide the vaccine by five. One fifth of a dose according to their evidence would be sufficient to provide immunity for at least 12 months," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said, reporting on a meeting this week.
The global stockpile of yellow fever vaccines, which has been depleted twice this year to immunise people in Angola, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo against the deadly mosquito-borne disease, currently stands at 6 million doses, WHO said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.