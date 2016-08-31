UPDATE 1-"Not out of the woods yet" in yellow fever outbreak in Angola, Congo - WHO

(Adds details, quotes)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Aug 31 Some 6,000 people in Angola and
Democratic Republic of Congo may be infected with yellow fever,
six times the number of confirmed cases, but no new infections
have been found since July 12, an "extremely positive" trend,
the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
The looming rainy season has raised fears of further spread
of the worst outbreak in decades of the mosquito-borne
haemorrhagic virus among unprotected African populations.
Some 7.7 million people were vaccinated this month in a
major campaign in the "high-risk" Congo capital of Kinshasa,
along with 1.5 million in other parts of the country, the WHO
said. In Angola, 2.4 million people have been vaccinated, making
11.6 million in all.
"Although the yellow fever situation is improving, we agreed
that this event continues to be serious and requires sustained
measures, but does not constitute a public health emergency of
international concern at this time," Oyewale Tomori, chair of
WHO's Emergency Committee, told a news conference.
"We are not out of the woods yet," added the Nigerian
professor.
More than 400 people have died in the former Zaire and
Angola since December.
Intense population movements across the border to
neighbouring Republic of Congo pose a risk of further spread,
the WHO panel of independent experts said.
The Brazzaville government should consider a "pre-emptive
vaccination campaign in high-risk areas", it said, adding that
the virus was moving towards Central Africa and East Africa.
Dr Peter Salama, executive director of WHO's emergencies
programme, said of Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo: "We
project at the moment that there are no more than 6,000
suspected cases...We have confirmation of about 1,000 cases now
in both countries. There might be cases going undetected."
"Trends are extremely in positive in both countries, the
Emergency Committee has not advised this is a public health
emergency of international concern partly because they have felt
the response and the epidemiology are pointing in the right
direction," Salama said.
The campaigns have depleted the global stockpile of 6
million yellow fever vaccine doses twice this year already,
which the WHO says is unprecedented.
The four major manufacturers who supply the global stockpile
have worked around the clock to replenish the stockpile, it
says. They are the Institut Pasteur, government factories in
Brazil and Russia, and French drugmaker Sanofi.
The WHO's global stockpile has 6 million doses, but it may
not be enough if there are simultaneous outbreaks of yellow
fever in large urban centres. WHO hopes it will reach 20 million
doses by December, Salama said.
