BioCryst's Zika drug shows promise in mice

March 7 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
said on Monday a dose of its experimental antiviral drug
improved survival rates in mice infected with the Zika virus in
a preclinical study.
Two doses of the drug, BCX443, were tested against a placebo
and an oral antiviral called ribavarin for their effect on
survival of immune-deficient mice infected with Zika.
Seven out of eight mice that received the "standard" dose
survived but none of the other mice that received either a low
dose, the placebo or ribavirin were alive after 28 days.
The study was conducted at Utah State University under an
ongoing program run by the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National
Institutes of Health.
The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain
damage in thousands of babies in Brazil. There is no proven
vaccine or treatment for the virus.
