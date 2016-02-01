Brazil airline Gol says too soon to assess impact of Zika on travel

SAO PAULO Feb 1 The impact of the rapidly spreading Zika virus on air travel is still unclear, Edmar Lopes, the chief financial officer of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA, said on a Monday call with analysts.
Gol and other airlines have offered to reschedule and reroute travel for pregnant women with flights booked to areas affected by Zika, after clinical evidence linking the virus to microcephaly and other birth defects. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
BERLIN, Jan 19 Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told German lawmakers he did not know about the company's systematic emissions cheating earlier than VW has officially admitted.
Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.