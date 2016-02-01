版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一 23:00 BJT

Brazil airline Gol says too soon to assess impact of Zika on travel

SAO PAULO Feb 1 The impact of the rapidly spreading Zika virus on air travel is still unclear, Edmar Lopes, the chief financial officer of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA, said on a Monday call with analysts.

Gol and other airlines have offered to reschedule and reroute travel for pregnant women with flights booked to areas affected by Zika, after clinical evidence linking the virus to microcephaly and other birth defects. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐