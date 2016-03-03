UPDATE 1-Google says its engineers working with UNICEF to map Zika

(Adds background, details about grant)
SAO PAULO, March 3 Google engineers are working
with U.N. child agency UNICEF to analyse data in an effort to
map and anticipate the spread of the Zika virus, linked to birth
defects among children in Brazil, the company said on Thursday.
Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said in a
statement it was providing a $1 million grant to the United
Nations Children's Emergency Fund to help it raise awareness
about Zika, reduce mosquito poplations and support other
Zika-related initiatives on the ground, mostly in Latin America.
The U.S. company said that it was also updating its products
to make information on Zika more available.
Scientists suspect Zika may cause microcephaly in babies, a
condition defined by unusually small heads that can result in
developmental problems. Brazil said it has confirmed more than
640 cases of microcephaly, and considers most of them to be
related to Zika infections in the mothers. Brazil is
investigating more than 4,200 additional suspected cases of
microcephaly.
Zika, transmitted by mosquitoes, was first detected in
Brazil last year and is spreading rapidly in the Americas,
according to the World Health Organization, which last month
declared the outbreak a global health emergency.
Much is unknown about the disease, including whether it
actually causes microcephaly. One of the difficulties in
tracking the outbreak is that no reliable test for the virus
exists, and in many cases victims present no symptoms.
Google said it had seen a 3,000 percent increase in global
search interest since November. (bit.ly/1Y34keE)
It said it had added extensive information about Zika
globally in 16 languages, with an overview of the virus, symptom
information, and health alerts from governments and
international organisations.
Google said a volunteer team of its engineers, designers,
and data scientists was helping UNICEF build a platform to
process data from different sources, including weather and
travel patterns, in order to visualize potential outbreaks.
"The goal of this open source platform was to identify the
risk of Zika transmission for different regions and help UNICEF,
governments and NGOs decide how and where to focus their time
and resources," the company said.
Chris Fabian, UNICEF Innovation Co-Lead, said the open
source platform could be expanded for global use and employed in
future disease outbreaks.
The Google grant to UNICEF would help it reach 200 million
people in the region who are either affected by or vulnerable to
Zika with information on how they can protect themselves, said
Caryl M. Stern, President and CEO of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.
