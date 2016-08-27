CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-FDA recommends Zika testing for all blood donated in U.S.

(corrects title of Dr. Ziman in 27th paragraph to director of
transfusion medicine instead of transmission medicine)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Letitia Stein
CHICAGO/TAMPA, Fla. Aug 26 The U.S. Food and
Drug Administration recommended on Friday that all blood donated
in the United States and its territories be tested for Zika
virus, as it moves to prevent transmission of the virus through
the blood supply.
The agency said its decision to expand blood screening in
the United States was based on concerns about more cases of
local transmission in Florida, the growing number of
travel-related infections and concerns that Zika-tainted blood
could unwittingly be given to a pregnant woman, putting her
unborn baby at risk of severe birth defects.
"The transfusion of a pregnant woman with blood infected
with the Zika virus could have terrible consequences," Peter
Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and
Research, said during a conference call with reporters.
The current Zika outbreak was first detected in Brazil last
year and has since spread across the Americas. In Brazil, Zika
has been linked to more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly, and
U.S. officials expect as many as 270 cases in Puerto Rico, where
local transmission of the virus is widespread.
"Over 8,000 travel associated and over 2,000 non-travel
associated cases of Zika have been reported in the United States
and U.S. territories," Marks told reporters.
Given frequency of travel of individuals within the United
States, he said there was a risk that people without symptoms of
Zika could donate blood and transmit the virus.
Testing of donated blood is underway in Florida, Puerto
Rico, as well as in other areas of the United States, and has
been proven helpful in finding infected donations.
"About 1 percent of donations in Puerto Rico have tested
positive for Zika virus," Marks said.
Such testing also helped spot one unit of Zika-tainted blood
in the past few weeks. Marks said testing discovered the
infected blood before it reached any patients.
FDA TO ROLL OUT TESTING IN STAGES
The Food and Drug Administration plans to roll out its
recommendations in stages. In states and territories with local,
mosquito-borne transmission, the recommendations will go into
effect immediately. This affects Florida and Puerto Rico.
In 11 states near areas with local transmission or high
rates of travel-related infections, the guidelines must be
implemented within four weeks. These states include Alabama,
Arizona, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi,
New Mexico, New York, South Carolina and Texas.
For the rest of country, the guidelines must be implemented
within 12 weeks.
Marks said Hologic Inc and Roche Molecular Systems
had been granted special approval for their tests to be
used to screen the blood supply.
Marks said the FDA had already reviewed data submitted by
the companies and was confident these investigational tests
would "perform appropriately" in this setting.
In addition to tests to check whole blood for Zika RNA, the
agency said blood collection centers were permitted to use Cerus
Corp's Intercept pathogen inactivation system in
certain blood products, such as plasma.
America's Blood Centers, a network of 63 blood centers with
600 donation sites in 45 U.S. states, is currently testing for
Zika primarily in Florida, where local transmission has been
reported. It also has centers testing in areas of
Texas that are considered at high risk for the spread of the
virus, and an affiliate in Arizona testing high-risk donors.
Dr. Louis Katz, chief medical officer for America's Blood
Centers, said it would take a "titanic" effort to implement
testing in the first-tier states expected to be online in four
weeks, but stressed the organization's commitment to a safe
blood supply.
"Testing labs and the test vendors are working feverishly to
allow testing to start on time in the areas subject to the
12-week timeline," he said in an email. "My conversations with
the vendors suggest that if all goes smoothly that goal is
feasible. Then, whether things go smoothly in an incredibly
complex set of processes becomes critical."
In March, the FDA granted Roche approval for a clinical
trial testing its Zika blood screening test in Puerto Rico,
where local blood donations had been halted and blood had to be
imported from the continental United States.
The company said its second phase of deployment would be to
prepare for blood donations in the southern United States.
OneBlood, a part of America's Blood Centers network whose
coverage area includes most of Florida and smaller parts of
Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, has been testing all
collections for close to a month as part of the Roche trial,
said Dr. Rita Reik, chief medical officer.
"We aren't surprised, nor do we disagree, with the FDA
guidance that just came out," Reik said in a telephone
interview.
The American Red Cross has been conducting blood tests for
Zika as part of a clinical trial of a Zika blood screening test
made by Hologic and Grifols the FDA approved in June.
The trial involved five southeastern states believed to be
at greatest risk for local Zika transmission. Over the next two
weeks, the Red Cross said it will expand this testing to four
additional states in the south central and southwestern United
States.
Hologic said in an emailed statement that the company has
been ramping up for months and is confident it can meet the
added demand from the FDA's guidance.
Shares of Hologic closed up 1 percent at $38.80 on Nasdaq.
BLOOD TRANSFUSION RISK "IS REALLY LOW"
Dr. Alyssa Ziman, medical director of the clinical
laboratories and transfusion medicine at the University of
California Los Angeles, said the new recommendations for Zika
follow the similar steps the FDA took to protect the blood
supply from the West Nile virus.
In that case, the FDA also had to rush out an unapproved
test to detect the West Nile virus in the blood supply, Ziman
said. Such tests are now approved.
"We are gathering data on the performance of the test while
the test is in a sense being required by the FDA," she said.
Because the products are investigational, UCLA will need
special permission from an independent ethics committee known as
an Institutional Review Board, then each patient will need to
sign a special consent form before receiving a transfusion.
Ziman said with the testing on top of the questioning
already being done about people's travel histories to places
where Zika is being spread, she believes the risk of getting
Zika through a blood transfusion "is really low."
She said people who need a blood transfusion need to balance
the risk of not getting transfused against their perceived risk
of contracting Zika.
Vijay Kumar, an analyst for Evercor ISI, estimates that the
FDA's recommendation for Zika universal testing "will add at
least $30 million to revenues, which are likely to be split
between Roche and Hologic."
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru, Julie Steenhuysen in
Chicago and Sruthi Shankar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Bernard Orr)