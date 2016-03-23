Brazil's BNDES provides $136 mln to fight Zika, related illnesses

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazil's National Development Bank will provide 500 million reais ($136.6 million) in funding to fight mosquito-borne illnesses, including the Zika virus, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The funds are to help bolster the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, including dengue, chikingunya, and Zika, which has spread rapidly across the Americas in recent months.
The bank, known as the BNDES, said the funds include credit worth 350 million for private biotech companies working to develop technology against the illnesses.
Brazil is dealing with a dengue epidemic and has seen a surge in cases of microcephaly and other birth defects associated with the Zika virus since last year.
($1 = 3.6597 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday