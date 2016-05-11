Brazil says Zika-linked microcephaly cases fall to 4,759

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
RIO DE JANEIRO May 11 The number of confirmed and suspected cases of microcephaly in Brazil associated with the Zika virus was down to 4,759 in the week through May 7, the Health Ministry said Wednesday, hundreds less than more than 5,200 suspected in late March.
As doctors and Brazilian health officials find that some suspected cases of microcephaly are not the disorder, the total number of confirmed cases in Brazil stands at 1,326. A further 3,433 cases are still being investigated.
Brazil considers most of the cases of babies born with abnormally small heads since the start of a Zika outbreak last year to be related to the virus.
After heated debate among scientists following the initial scare over the outbreak, agencies including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have concluded that the virus can cause microcephaly in infants of mothers infected with Zika.
Most of the cases in Brazil remain focused in the country's northeast, where 1,190 cases have been confirmed. Though Zika infections continue to spread throughout Brazil and beyond, there has not been a concentrated surge in the number of microcephaly cases elsewhere.
In Brazil's southeast, which includes the major cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, 68 cases have been confirmed.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.