Brazil scientists find Zika traces in Culex mosquitoes in wild

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21 Brazilian researchers on Thursday said they found signs of the Zika virus in a common mosquito that is a separate species from the insect known to be the primary means of transmission.
They warned, however, that further tests are needed to determine whether the species, known as Culex quinquefasciatus, is in fact responsible for transmitting the virus to humans and, if so, to what extent.
The scientists, from a leading Brazilian research institute known as the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, discovered the Zika traces in Culex mosquitoes captured in and around the northeastern Brazilian city of Recife, capital of the state that was hit hardest by the Zika outbreak since last year.
In March, the same researchers said they had successfully transmitted the Zika virus to Culex mosquitoes in the lab, but were not yet sure at the time whether the species could carry the virus naturally.
The Zika traces, the scientists said in a statement, were found using methods that identify ribonucleic acid from the virus. The findings, they said, "confirm the species as a potential vector of the virus."
Still, many questions remain to determine whether Culex, even if capable of carrying Zika, would be a significant source of infection in humans.
Culex mosquitos are more common than Aedes aegypti, the species primarily responsible for transmitting the Zika virus, and are able to withstand more temperate climates. They are common across the Americas and in tropical and subtropical climates elsewhere.
Aedes aegypti has different breeding, feeding and overall habits that scientists say make it an efficient vector for the disease in humans.
Compared with that mosquito, which is fond of urban and household environments and likes to feed on humans, Culex likes to live around trees and other high areas and is as likely to feed on birds and other animals as it is on humans.
"Just finding the virus in another species doesn't mean that it can efficiently transmit it," says Jerome Goddard, an entomologist and specialist in mosquito-borne illnesses at Mississippi State University.
Because mosquitoes of various species are capable of carrying any number of infections or parasites, scientists say that eradication efforts for any illness must concentrate on the insects known to best transmit each particular disease. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.