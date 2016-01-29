Copa Airlines offers refunds to pregnant travelers over Zika

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
PANAMA CITY Jan 28 Panama-based airline Copa said on Thursday it would offer refunds or the option of an itinerary change to pregnant women planning to travel to Latin American and Caribbean countries impacted by the Zika virus.
Copa has joined other airlines in acting upon worries about Zika, a mosquito-borne virus linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil. (Reporting by Elida Moreno and Enrique Pretel)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.