Copa Airlines offers refunds to pregnant travelers over Zika

PANAMA CITY Jan 28 Panama-based airline Copa said on Thursday it would offer refunds or the option of an itinerary change to pregnant women planning to travel to Latin American and Caribbean countries impacted by the Zika virus.

Copa has joined other airlines in acting upon worries about Zika, a mosquito-borne virus linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil. (Reporting by Elida Moreno and Enrique Pretel)